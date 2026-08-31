The Company complies with national provisions such as the recommendations of the Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code, as well as with international standards. The Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG are convinced that sound corporate governance, taking company- and industry-specific issues into account, is an important building block for the future success of Deutsche Telekom AG. Accordingly, responsibility for compliance with the principles of sound corporate governance is vested in senior management.