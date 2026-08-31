Full year results 2014
Deutsche Telekom AG published its annual report 2014 on February 26, 2015. You find further information on the financial figures here.
Q4 documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Annual Report
|
Consensus
|
Media information
|
Further documents
|
All in One
|Download (PDF, 118 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2014
On November 6, 2014, Deutsche Telekom published its results for the third quarter of 2014. Here you can find the current interim report and further information on the financial results.
Q3 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|
Consensus
|
Media Information
|
All in One
|Online
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2014
On August 7, 2014, Deutsche Telekom published its results for the first half of 2014. Here you can find the current interim report and further information on the financial results.
Q2 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 2.30 MB)
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our Download page.
Financial results for first quarter 2014
On May 8, Deutsche Telekom published its results for the first quarter of 2014.
Q1 documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim report
|Consensus
|
Media release
|All in One
|Online
|Download (PDF, 2.43 MB)
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.