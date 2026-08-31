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Financial Results

Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

Full year results 2014

Deutsche Telekom AG published its annual report 2014 on February 26, 2015. You find further information on the financial figures here.

Q4 documents

Presentation

Backup

Annual Report

Consensus

Media information

Further documents

All in One

Download (PDF, 2.27 MB)

Download (PDF, 897 KB)

Download (PDF, 8.29 MB)

Download (PDF, 67 KB)

Download (PDF, 118 KB)

Financial statements (PDF, 2.32 MB)

Download (PDF, 8.71 MB)

    

Online

  

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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