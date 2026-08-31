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Financial Results

Illustration of Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

Full year results 2001

Q4 Documents

Presentation

Annual Report

Further document

Download (PDF, 448 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.93 MB)

Financial Statement (PDF, 185 KB)

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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