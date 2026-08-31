Full year results 1999
Q4 documents
|
Annual Report
|
Further documents
|Deutsche Telekom AG's annual financial statements (PDF, 148 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial third quarter 1999
Q3 documents
|
Presentation
|
Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 1999
Q2 Documents
|Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our Download page.
Financial results first quarter 1999
Q1 Documents
|
Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our Download page.
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