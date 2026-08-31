Financial results for the Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023
On Friday, February 23, 2024, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2023.
Q4 Documents
|Presentation
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Backup
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Annual Report
|Consensus
|
Media Information
|
Additional Documents
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|Download (PDF, 4.17 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 196 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2023
On November 9, 2023 Deutsche Telekom published its results for the third quarter 2023.
Q3 documents
|
Presentation
|Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim report
|Consensus
|
Media information
|
Corporate presentation for investors
|Download (PDF, 199 KB)
|Download (XLSX, 949 KB)
|Online report
|Download (XLSX, 60 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2023
On Thursday, August 10, 2023, Deutsche Telekom AG published its financial results for Q2 2023.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|Consensus
|
Media Information
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first Quarter of 2023
On Thursday, May 11, 2023, Deutsche Telekom AG published its financial results for Q1 2023.
Q1 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|Consensus
|
Media Information
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.