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Financial Results

Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

Financial results for the Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023

On Friday, February 23, 2024, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2023.

Q4 Documents

Presentation

Backup

Annual Report

Consensus

Media Information

Additional Documents

Corporate Presentation for Investors 

Download (PDF, 4.17 MB)

Download (PDF, 318 KB)

Download (PDF, 3.98 MB)

Download (PDF, 213 KB)

Download (PDF, 76 KB)

Summary of Share Property (PDF, 76 KB)

Download (PDF, 844 KB)

Transcript (PDF, 196 KB)

Download (XLSX, 971 KB)

Online

Download (XLSX, 53 KB)

Online

Financial Statement (PDF, 1.55 MB)

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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