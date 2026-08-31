Full year results 2004
Q4 Documents
|Presentation
|Annual report
|Further document
|Download (PDF, 982 KB)
|Download (PDF, 2.54 MB)
|Financial statement (PDF, 210 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2004
Q3 documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2004
Q2 documents
|
Presentation
|Backup
|Interim report
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2004
Q1 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
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