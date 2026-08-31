Full year results 2018
On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2018. You can find all information and documents here.
Q4 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Annual Report
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Consensus
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Media Information
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Further Documents
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All in One
|Download (PDF, 1.37 MB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2018
On Thursday, November 8, 2018, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the third quarter of 2018.
Q3 documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim report
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Consensus
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Media information
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All in One
|Download (PDF, 178 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2018
On Thursday, August 9, 2018, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the second quarter of 2018.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 2.05 MB)
|Download (PDF, 5.54 MB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2018
On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the first quarter of 2018.
Q1 documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim report
|Consensus
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Media information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 2.47 MB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.