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Financial Results

Illustrative image of Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

Full year results 2018

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2018. You can find all information and documents here.

Q4 Documents

Presentation

Transcript

Backup

Annual Report

Consensus

Media Information

Further Documents

All in One

Download (PDF, 849 KB)

Download (PDF, 325 KB)

Download (PDF, 5.26 MB)

Download (PDF, 12.86 MB)

Download (PDF, 356 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.37 MB)

Financial Statement (PDF, 2.65 MB)

Download (PDF, 23.10 MB)

  

Download (XLSX, 2.04 MB)

Online

Download (XLSX, 65 KB)

Online

Summary of Share Property (PDF, 414 KB)

 
      

Summary of Share Property § 285 HGB (PDF, 1.53 MB)

 

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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