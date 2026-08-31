Full year results 2016
On Thursday, March 2, 2017, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for fiscal year 2016. You can find more information here.
Q4 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Annual Report
|
Consensus
|
Media Information
|
Further Documents
|
All in One
|Download (PDF, 244 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2016
On Thursday, November 10, 2016, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the third quarter of 2016.
Q3 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|
Consensus
|
Media Information
|
All in One
|Download (PDF, 244 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2016
On Thursday, August 11, 2016, Deutsche Telekom AG released its results for the second quarter of 2016.
Q2 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 4.62 MB)
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results for first quarter 2016
On Wednesday, May 4, 2016, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the first quarter of 2016.
Q1 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|Consensus
|
Media Information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 11.71 MB)
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.