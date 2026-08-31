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Financial Results

Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

Financial results for the Full Year and Q4 2022

On February 23, 2023 the Deutsche Telekom published its results for the 2022 financial year.

Q4 Documents

Presentation

Transcript

Backup

Annual Report

Consensus

Media information

Further documents

Investor Presentation

Download (PDF, 494 KB)

Download (PDF, 196 KB)

Download (PDF, 535 KB)

Download (PDF, 5.20 MB)

Download (PDF, 219 KB)

Download (PDF, 136 KB)

Summary of Share Property (PDF, 261 KB)

Download (PDF, 645 KB)

 

 

Download (XLSX, 2.15 MB)

Online

Download (XLSX, 60 KB)

Online

Financial Statement (PDF, 1.93 MB)

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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