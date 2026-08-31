Financial results for the Full Year and Q4 2022
On February 23, 2023 the Deutsche Telekom published its results for the 2022 financial year.
Q4 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Annual Report
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Consensus
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Media information
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Further documents
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Investor Presentation
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2022
On November 10, 2022 the Deutsche Telekom published its results for the third quarter 2022.
Q3 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
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Corporate Presentation
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2022
On August 11, 2022 the Deutsche Telekom published its results for the second quarter 2022.
Q2 documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
|Backup
|Interim report
|Consensus
|Media information
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Corporate presentation
|Download (PDF, 122 KB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2022
On Friday, May 13, 2022, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the first quarter of 2022. Find all information and documents here.
Q1 documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim report
|Consensus
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Media release
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Investor presentation
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.