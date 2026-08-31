Full year results 2012
Deutsche Telekom published its results for 2012 on Thursday, February 28, 2013.
Q4 Documents
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Presentation
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Backup
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Annual Report
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Consensus
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Media Information
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Additional Documents
|Online
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2012
Q3 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim Report
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Consensus
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Media Information
|All in one
|Download (PDF, 73 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.59 MB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2012
Deutsche Telekom will publish its results for the second quarter of 2012 on 08/09/2012.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|All in One
|Online
|Download (PDF, 4.72 MB)
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2012
Deutsche Telekom has made a good start to fiscal year 2012.
Q1 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|
Media Information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 4.64 MB)
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.