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Financial Results

Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly figures

Financial results for the Full Year 2024 and Q4 2024

Q4 documents

Presentation

Transcript

Backup

Annual Report

Consensus

Media information

Additional documents

Corporate presentation for investors

Download (PDF, 412 KB)

Download (PDF, 205 KB)

Download (PDF, 776 KB)

Download (PDF, 3.74 MB)

Download (PDF, 332 KB)

Download (PDF, 115 KB)

Financial Statement Deutsche Telekom AG (PDF, 2.08 MB)

Download (PDF, 2.16 MB)

  

Download (XLSX, 935 KB)

Online

Download (XLSX, 51 KB)

Online

Summary of Share Property (PDF, 972 KB)

 
      Statement of investment holdings § 285 HGB_2024 (PDF, 449 KB)

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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