Full Year results 2017
On Thursday, February 22, 2018, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2017. You can find all information and documents here.
Q4 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Annual Report
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Consensus
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Media Release
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Further Documents
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All in One
|Download (PDF, 198 KB)
|Download (PDF, 250 KB)
|Summary of Share Property according to §285 HGB (PDF, 1.53 MB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2017
On Thursday, November 9, 2017, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the third quarter of 2017.
Q3 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim Report
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Consensus
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Media Release
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All in One
|Download (PDF, 216 KB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results for second quarter 2017
On Thursday, August 3, 2017, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the second quarter of 2017.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 3.27 MB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results for first quarter 2017
On Thursday, May 11, 2017, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the first quarter of 2017.
Q1 documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim report
|Consensus
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Media information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 3.46 MB)
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|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.