Financial results for the Full Year 2025 and Q4 2025
Q4 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Annual Report
|Consensus
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
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Presentation
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Transcript
|
Backup
|
Annual Report
|Consensus
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Publication date: Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
Document downloads: 7:00 CEST, 6:00 GMT, 1:00 EDT, 21:00 PDT (-1), 14:00 JST.
Media webcast: 10:00 CEST, 9:00 GMT, 4:00 EDT, 0:00 PDT, 17:00 JST.
Investor webcast: 14:00 CEST, 13:00 GMT, 8:00 EDT, 4:00 PDT, 21:00 JST.
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim Report
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Consensus
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Publication date: Thursday, August 7, 2025.
Document downloads: 7:00 CEST, 6:00 GMT, 1:00 EDT, 21:00 PDT (-1), 14:00 JST.
Media webcast: 10:00 CEST, 9:00 GMT, 4:00 EDT, 0:00 PDT, 17:00 JST.
Investor webcast: 14:00 CEST, 13:00 GMT, 8:00 EDT, 4:00 PDT, 21:00 JST.
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim Report
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Consensus
|Download (XLSX, 2.10 MB)
|Online
|Download (XLSX, 52 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
On Thursday, May 15, 2025, Deutsche Telekom AG published its financial results for Q1 2025.
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Presentation
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Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim report
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Consensus
|Download (XLSX, 2.06 MB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.