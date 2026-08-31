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Financial Results

Illustrative image of Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

Financial results for the Full Year 2025 and Q4 2025

Q4 Documents

Presentation

Transcript

Backup

Annual Report

Consensus

Download (PDF, 1.40 MB)

Download (PDF, 281 KB)

Download (PDF, 11.69 MB)

Download (PDF, 11.92 MB)

Download (PDF, 509 KB)

  

Download (XLSX, 968 KB)

Online

Download (XLSX, 51 KB)

     

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

Deutsche Telekom outperforms targets for 2025

Group plans further strong growth in 2026.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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