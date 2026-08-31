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Financial Results

Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly figures

Full Year results 2020

On Friday, February 26, 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2020. You can find all information and documents here.

Q4 Documents

PresentationTranscriptBackupAnnual reportConsensusMedia informationFurther documents
Download (PDF, 1.40 MB)Download (PDF, 211 KB)Download (PDF, 928 KB)Download (PDF, 3.59 MB)Download (PDF, 275 KB)Download (PDF, 187 KB)Financial statement (PDF, 1.78 MB)
   Online OnlineDT Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2020 (PDF, 414 KB)

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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