Full Year results 2020
On Friday, February 26, 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2020. You can find all information and documents here.
Q4 Documents
|Presentation
|Transcript
|Backup
|Annual report
|Consensus
|Media information
|Further documents
|Download (PDF, 1.40 MB)
|Download (PDF, 211 KB)
|Download (PDF, 928 KB)
|Download (PDF, 3.59 MB)
|Download (PDF, 275 KB)
|Download (PDF, 187 KB)
|Financial statement (PDF, 1.78 MB)
|Online
|Online
|DT Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2020 (PDF, 414 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2020
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the third quarter of 2020. You can find all information and documents here.
Q3 documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim report
|Consensus
|Restatement
|Download (PDF, 115 KB)
|
|
|Download (XLSX, 78 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial Results second quarter 2020
On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the second quarter of 2020. You can find all information and documents here.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2020
On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the first quarter of 2020. You can find all information and documents here.
Q1 documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim report
|Consensus
|
Media information
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.