Full year results 2003
Q4 Documents
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Presentation
|
Backup
|
Annual Report
|
Further document
|Download (XLS, 789 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2003
Q3 Documents
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Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2003
Q2 Documents
|
Presentation
|Backup
|Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2003
Q1 documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
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