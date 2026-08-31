Financial Results for Full Year and Q4 2021
On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2021. You can find all information and documents here.
Q4 Documents
|Presentation
|Transcript
|Backup
|Annual report
|Consensus
|Media information
|Further documents
|Investor presentation
|Download (PDF, 1.62 MB)
|Download (PDF, 211 KB)
|Download (PDF, 721 KB)
|Download (PDF, 2.93 MB)
|Download (PDF, 62 KB)
|Download (PDF, 174 KB)
|Financial statement (PDF, 1.64 MB)
|Download (PDF, 494 KB)
|Online
|DT Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2021 (PDF, 174 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2021
On Friday, November 12, 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the third quarter of 2021. You can find all information and documents here.
Q3 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2021
On Thursday, August 12, 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the second quarter of 2021. You can find all information and documents here.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first Quarter 2021
On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the first quarter of 2021. Find all information and documents here.
Q1 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|Consensus
|
Media Information
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.