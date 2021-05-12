Deutsche Telekom continues growth course on both sides of the Atlantic and raises full-year guidance

Deutsche Telekom makes a flying start to the new financial year. Net revenue increased by 32.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period last year to 26.4 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 41.3 percent to 9.2 billion euros, driven mainly by the acquisition of Sprint in the United States. In organic terms, i.e., adjusted for changes in the composition of the Group and exchange rate effects, revenue increased by 7.1 percent and adjusted EBITDA AL by 8.3 percent.

The Group’s investments in the first quarter – in terms of cash capex excluding spectrum investments – amounted to 4.3 billion euros. That is 27.7 percent more than in the previous year. At the same time, free cash flow AL increased by more than 100 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

“We are sustaining momentum and continuing our successful growth story,” said CFO Christian Illek. “Our customer numbers and key financial metrics are on track on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Net profit was up by 2.2 percent in the first quarter to 936 million euros. Adjusted net profit was down 6.5 percent to 1.2 billion euros. A number of factors contributed to the restrained development in net profit compared to adjusted EBITDA AL: These include higher interest expenses, higher depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, and higher non-controlling interests.

The Group has raised its full-year guidance for 2021. Outside of the United States, Deutsche Telekom now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 14.4 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 14.3 billion euros, and free cash flow AL of around 3.6 billion euros, up from 3.5 billion euros. Together with the guidance for T-Mobile US, which was raised at the beginning of the month, this means that the Deutsche Telekom Group now expects free cash flow AL to exceed the 8-billion-euro mark, up from the original planning of around 8 billion euros. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA AL is expected to exceed 37 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 37 billion euros.

Germany – fiber driving success

Deutsche Telekom’s broadband business continues to develop successfully in the German home market. In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded 93,000 net broadband additions, i.e., 10,000 more than in the same period last year. The fiber build-out continues to be the basis for this success. At the end of March of this year, the number of fiber-based lines (FTTH, FTTC/vectoring) totaled 16.3 million – that is 1.5 million more than one year ago. In the quarter just ended, net additions stood at 368,000.

Deutsche Telekom won 167,000 new branded mobile contract customers in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 140,000 one year earlier. Mobile service revenues declined year-on-year by 0.8 percent. Excluding the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on roaming and visitor revenues, mobile service revenues would have increased by 1.2 percent.

Telekom Deutschland posted EBITDA growth for the 18th consecutive quarter. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 3.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 to 2.3 billion euros. At the same time, revenue grew 1.9 percent to 5.9 billion euros.

United States – Sprint takeover paying off sooner than expected

The integration of Sprint following the business combination effective April 1, 2020, is making further progress. T-Mobile US now expects synergies from the transaction to reach 2.8 to 3.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. That is 0.1 billion dollars more than the most recent forecast. On the back of the acquisition, the company’s key financial metrics rose sharply in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the prior year. Total revenue grew by 77.4 percent to 19.9 billion U.S. dollars. With an increase of 97.4 percent, adjusted EBITDA AL virtually doubled to 6.9 billion U.S. dollars.

T-Mobile US’ customer base totaled 103.4 million as of March 31 of this year, up 1.4 million against the year-end. Of these customer additions, 773,000 were postpaid phone customers – again a record figure in the U.S. wireless market.

Europe – sustained growth

The national companies in Europe made it through the first quarter undeterred by the crisis and local lockdowns. Despite the pandemic continuing to negatively affect roaming and visitor revenues, the Europe operating segment posted growth across all key metrics.

Adjusted EBITDA AL rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to 0.9 billion euros in organic terms. Total revenue grew by 0.8 percent to 2.7 billion euros in organic terms.

Customer numbers continued to increase. The national companies added 151,000 new mobile contract customers in the first quarter, 58,000 new broadband customers, and 191,000 new users of fixed-mobile convergence products.

System Solutions – order entry stabilized

The impact of the pandemic continues to be felt in Systems Solutions. In this difficult environment, T-Systems’ key financial metrics largely tracked a stable trend. At 0.9 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021, order entry was on a par with the same period of 2020.

Revenue decreased as expected, down 4.4 percent to 1.0 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL for the period January through March came in at 62 million euros, up 3.3 percent year-on-year.

Group Development – TMNL strong despite lockdown

The Group Development tower business has included the sites in Austria since the start of the year. Adjusted for this inorganic growth, the number of sites increased year-on-year by 1,200 to 42,600. The tower business posted an increase in revenue in the first quarter of 4 percent to 282 million euros in organic terms. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 7.2 percent in organic terms to 169 million euros.

New customer growth in the Netherlands was negatively impacted by shop closures during the renewed lockdown, with T-Mobile NL adding 12,000 mobile contract customers in a very weak overall market. Revenue increased organically by 5.2 percent year-on-year to 513 million euros in the first quarter of 2021. Organic growth in adjusted EBITDA AL was even stronger, up by 6.2 percent to 151 million euros.



The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance





Q1 2021 millions of € Q1 2020 millions of € Change % FY

2020 millions of € Net revenue 26,390 19,943 32.3 100,999 Proportion generated internationally % 76.4 69.7 6.7p 75.5 Adjusted EBITDA 10,698 7,563 41.5 40,374 Adjusted EBITDA AL 9,245 6,544 41.3 35,017 Net profit

(after non-controlling interests) 936 916 2.2 4,158 Adjusted net profit (after non-controlling interests) 1,201 1,284 -6.5 5,715 Free cash flow AL a 2,585 1,287 n.a. 6,288 Cash capex b 12,272 3,570 n.a. 18,694 Cash capex b (before spectrum) 4,283 3,353 27.7 16,980 Net debt 129,530 77,394 67.4 120,227 Number of employees c 224,385 206,443 8.7 226,291 Of which in Germany c 88,409 93,168 -5.1 89,032

Comments on the table:

Sprint has been included in Deutsche Telekom’s consolidated financial statements as a fully consolidated subsidiary since April 1, 2020. As a result of the change in the composition of the Group during the year, the remeasured assets and liabilities were recognized as of this date, and all income and expenses generated from the date of first-time consolidation are included in Deutsche Telekom’s consolidated income statement. This affects the comparability of the figures for the current reporting period with the prior-year figures.

a Before dividend payments and spectrum investment, before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds in the first quarter of 2020, and before repayment of forward-payer swaps at T-Mobile US.

b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

c At the reporting date.





Operating segments: development of operations





Q1 2021 millions of € Q1 2020 millions of € Change % FY

2020 millions of € Germany Total revenue 5,942 5,830 1.9 23,790 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,305 2,230 3.4 9,188 United States a Total revenue 16,483 10,157 62.3 61,208 US-$ 19,866 11,198 77.4 70,117 Adjusted EBITDA AL 5,706 3,160 80.6 20,997 US-$ 6,876 3,484 97.4 24,033 Europe b Total revenue 2,729 2,759 -1.1 11,335 Adjusted EBITDA AL 946 936 1.1 3,910 Systems Solutions Order entry 891 888 0.4 4,564 Total revenue 1,015 1,062 -4.4 4,159 Adjusted EBITDA AL 62 60 3.3 279 Group Development b, c Total revenue 782 708 10.5 2,883 Adjusted EBITDA AL 316 269 17.5 1,101

Comments on the table:

Reassignment between the operating segments.

Consistent with efforts to implement the Group strategy pillar “Lead in business productivity,” Deutsche Telekom combined its B2B telecommunications business within its Germany operating segment as of July 1, 2020. This transfer affected the Germany, Europe, Systems Solutions, and GHS operating segments.

Moreover, effective January 1, 2021, Deutsche Telekom reassigned the responsibility for business and profit and loss for Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH from the Systems Solutions operating segment to the Germany operating segment. Prior-year comparatives for the development of operations, customer numbers, headcount, and order entry were adjusted retrospectively. This internal reorganization does not affect the figures at Group level.

a Sprint has been included in Deutsche Telekom’s consolidated financial statements as a fully consolidated subsidiary since April 1, 2020. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

b As of January 1, 2021, the Austrian cell tower business was reassigned from the Europe operating segment to the Group Development operating segment. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

c First-time consolidation of the Dutch MVNO and SIM provider Simpel as of December 1, 2020. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.





Operating segments: development of customer numbers in the first quarter of 2021

Mar. 31, 2021 thousands Dec. 31, 2020 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers a 49,091 48,213 878 1.8 Of which contract customers a 22,509 25,975 -3,466 -13.3 Fixed-network lines 17,562 17,590 -28 -0.2 Broadband lines 14,211 14,118 93 0.7 Of which optical fiber b 9,758 9,515 243 2.6 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,896 3,864 32 0.8 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 3,968 4,101 -133 -3.2 United States c Customers 103,437 102,064 1,373 1.3 Of which postpaid customers 82,572 81,350 1,222 1.5 Of which prepaid customers 20,865 20,714 151 0.7 Europe Mobile customers 45,454 45,619 -165 -0.4 Of which contract customers 26,995 26,844 151 0.6 Fixed-network lines 9,117 9,084 33 0.4 Broadband customers 7,001 6,943 58 0.8 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 5,105 5,057 48 0.9 Group Development Netherlands Mobile customers 6,798 6,803 -5 -0.1 Fixed-network lines 693 682 11 1.6 Broadband lines 680 668 12 1.8

Comments on the table:

Reassignment between the operating segments.

Consistent with efforts to implement the Group strategy pillar “Lead in business productivity,” Deutsche Telekom combined its B2B telecommunications business within its Germany operating segment as of July 1, 2020. This transfer affected the Germany, Europe, Systems Solutions, and GHS operating segments.

Moreover, effective January 1, 2021, Deutsche Telekom reassigned the responsibility for business and profit and loss for Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH from the Systems Solutions operating segment to the Germany operating segment. Prior-year comparatives for the development of operations, customer numbers, headcount, and order entry were adjusted retrospectively. This internal reorganization does not affect the figures at Group level.

a From January 1, 2021, around 3.6 million SIM cards of a service provider that were previously reported under contract customers are now reported under prepaid customers. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

b Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

c Sprint has been included in Deutsche Telekom’s consolidated financial statements as a fully consolidated subsidiary since April 1, 2020. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.





Operating segments: development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison

Mar. 31, 2021

thousands Mar. 31, 2020

thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers a 49,091 46,693 2,398 5.1 Of which contract customers a 22,509 25,416 -2,907 -11.4 Fixed-network lines 17,562 17,711 -149 -0.8 Broadband lines 14,211 13,813 398 2.9 Of which optical fiber b 9,758 8,787 971 11.1 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,896 3,678 218 5.9 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 3,968 4,505 -537 -11.9 United States c Customers 103,437 68,543 34,894 50.9 Of which postpaid customers 82,572 47,811 34,761 72.7 Of which prepaid customers 20,865 20,732 133 0.6 Europe Mobile customers 45,454 45,916 -462 -1.0 Of which contract customers 26,995 26,253 742 2.8 Fixed-network lines 9,117 9,096 21 0.2 Broadband customers 7,001 6,729 272 4.0 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 5,105 4,940 165 3.3 Group Development Netherlands Mobile customers d 6,798 5,686 1,112 19.6 Fixed-network lines 693 632 61 9.7 Broadband lines 680 616 64 10.4

Comments on the table:

Reassignment between the operating segments.

Consistent with efforts to implement the Group strategy pillar “Lead in business productivity,” Deutsche Telekom combined its B2B telecommunications business within its Germany operating segment as of July 1, 2020. This transfer affected the Germany, Europe, Systems Solutions, and GHS operating segments.

Moreover, effective January 1, 2021, Deutsche Telekom reassigned the responsibility for business and profit and loss for Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH from the Systems Solutions operating segment to the Germany operating segment. Prior-year comparatives for the development of operations, customer numbers, headcount, and order entry were adjusted retrospectively. This internal reorganization does not affect the figures at Group level.

a From January 1, 2021, around 3.6 million SIM cards of a service provider that were previously reported under contract customers are now reported under prepaid customers. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

b Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

c Sprint has been included in Deutsche Telekom’s consolidated financial statements as a fully consolidated subsidiary since April 1, 2020. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

d The acquisition of the Dutch MVNO and SIM provider Simpel effective December 1, 2020 increased the mobile customer base by around 1.0 million. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.



This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.



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