Full year results 2011
Q4 documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Annual Report
|
Media information
|
Additional documents
|Online
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2011
Q3 Documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|Interim report
|Download (PDF, 3.69 MB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our Download page.
Financial results second quarter 2011
On August 9, 2012, Deutsche Telekom will publish its results for the second quarter of 2012.
Q2 documents
|
Presentation
|Backup
|Interim report
|Media information
|Online
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from past quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2011
Deutsche Telekom remains on track to meet its full-year targets for 2011.
Q1 documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim report
|
Media information
|Online
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
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