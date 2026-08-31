Full year results 2019
On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2019. You can find all information and documents here.
Q4 Documents
|Presentation
|Transcript
|Backup
|Annual report
|Consensus
|Media information
|Further documents
|Download (PDF, 1.08 MB)
|Download (PDF, 325 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.50 MB)
|Download (PDF, 2.98 MB)
|Download (PDF, 302 KB)
|Download (PDF, 179 KB)
|Financial statement (PDF, 2.11 MB)
|Online
|Online
|Summary of Share Property (PDF, 414 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2019
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the third quarter of 2019. You can find all information and documents here.
Q3 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from past quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2019
On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the second quarter of 2019. You will find all information and documents here.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from past quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter of 2019
On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for the first quarter of 2019. You can find all information and documents here.
Q1 Documents
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Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|Consensus
|
Media Information
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.