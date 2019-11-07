Deutsche Telekom raises full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL and cash capex

Deutsche Telekom continues to grow apace and has raised its guidance for the current financial year. Revenue grew by 4.8 percent in the third quarter of 2019, passing the 20.0-billion-euro mark in a single quarter for the first time in the company’s history. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA AL rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to 6.5 billion euros. In organic terms, i.e., adjusted for exchange rate effects and changes in the composition of the Group, revenue increased by 1.7 percent and adjusted EBITDA AL by 3.0 percent.

Following the positive trend of the last nine months, the Group raised its full-year guidance. Deutsche Telekom now expects to report adjusted EBITDA AL of around 24.1 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of 23.9 billion euros. Cash capex before expenses for mobile spectrum is expected to amount to around 12.9 billion euros, up from previously around 12.7 billion euros. The main factor driving this increase is the accelerated 5G build-out in the United States. The guidance for free cash flow remains unchanged at around 6.7 billion euros. All these figures are based on constant exchange rates and exclude changes in the composition of the Group. The guidance has been raised on the back of improved results from all operating segments in the first nine months of 2019, as well as the raised average value of T-Mobile US’ guidance.

“Deutsche Telekom is really powering ahead,” said CEO Tim Höttges. “Earnings increased in all areas of the Group in the first nine months of this year – with some of that growth in the double digits. At the same time, we are investing record amounts.”

Between July and September 2019, Deutsche Telekom recorded growth in free cash flow AL of 17.5 percent against the prior-year period, to 2.1 billion euros. Cash capex before expenses for mobile spectrum remained stable in the third quarter at 3.0 billion euros. Compared with the first nine months of 2018, it increased by 9.8 percent to 10.0 billion euros.

Net profit increased by 23.2 percent compared with the third quarter of 2018 to 1.4 billion euros. Adjusted for special factors, it grew by 7.5 percent.

Deutsche Telekom is adjusting its dividend outlook. The company plans to pay a dividend for 2019 of 60 eurocents per dividend-bearing share. This is also set to be the minimum dividend for the coming years, and will be paid out irrespective of whether the business combination of T-Mobile US and Sprint takes place. All other aspects of the previous dividend strategy remain unchanged.

The decision to adjust the dividend is based on the following key grounds:

The removal of dividend uncertainty in connection with the U.S. transaction

The unexpectedly high costs for the mobile spectrum auction in Germany, partly as a result of the artificial spectrum shortage

Greater clarity with respect to several spectrum auctions coming up in the United States

Germany – MagentaEINS and StreamOn in high demand

Almost 24 percent of Deutsche Telekom’s broadband customers now use MagentaEINS, up from around 21 percent one year ago. The share of mobile contract customers with MagentaEINS increased from 47 percent to 55 percent. At 4.6 million, the number of customers using these converged products was up 14.2 percent against the prior-year figure. Fixed-network business improved against the previous quarter with 47,000 broadband customer net additions in the third quarter. The positive trend in fiber-optic lines (FTTH, VDSL/vectoring) remained stable, increasing by 534,000 in the quarter just ended. The total number of these fast lines increased by 20 percent within one year to just under 14 million.

In mobile business, the StreamOn option was in strong demand. With StreamOn, customers can benefit from music, gaming, or video streaming services without using up their data allowances. At the end of the third quarter, 2.8 million customers were using this option, up by around 79 percent year-on-year. Growth of 0.7 percent in mobile service revenues was somewhat weaker than previously, due in part to regulatory effects. Revenue in the Germany operating segment as a whole increased by 0.6 percent to 5.5 billion euros, with adjusted EBITDA AL rising by 2.4 percent to 2.3 billion euros.

United States – uninterrupted growth

Record figures, customer boom, and superior network quality. The impressive success enjoyed by T-Mobile US over the last few years continued uninterrupted in the third quarter of 2019. The number of customers increased by 1.7 million to 84.2 million between July and September. 754,000 of these were branded postpaid phone net customer additions. In this most important customer category, T-Mobile US has been recording the strongest quarter-by-quarter growth in the industry for years. Average monthly revenue per customer remained stable at 46.2 U.S. dollars.

Consequently, the key financials grew as well. The company generated revenue of 11.1 billion U.S. dollars in the third quarter, up 3.6 percent year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased 3.1 percent to 3.2 billion U.S. dollars.

Europe – growing momentum

Growth in the European national companies is gathering pace. Revenue increased by 1.0 percent to 3.1 billion euros between July and September, with adjusted EBITDA AL rising by 4.0 percent to 1.1 billion euros. In organic terms, growth was somewhat slower at 0.7 percent for revenue and 3.3 percent for adjusted EBITDA AL, since these exclude the effect of the first-time consolidation of UPC in Austria. Organic growth has accelerated from quarter to quarter over the course of the year.

In the quarter just ended, the companies recorded 288,000 new mobile contract customers and 329,000 customer additions for converged mobile and fixed-network product packages. The number of customers with these converged products grew by 52.0 percent in a year to 4.4 million. 47.5 percent of broadband households use product packages, which is 11.9 percentage points more than in the prior year.

Systems Solutions – clear increase in order volume

T-Systems recorded strong order entry in the quarter just ended. The figure increased by 23.6 percent against the same period of 2018 to 1.64 billion euros, thanks to a large number of deals in the growth areas of classified ICT, Internet of Things, and security, as well as in traditional business with telecommunications services and IT infrastructure.

Revenue decreased by 5.5 percent to 1.66 billion euros, with declines being recorded in traditional IT and telecommunications business, due in part to our decision to discontinue unprofitable business areas and contracts. At 144 million euros, adjusted EBITDA AL was on a par with the prior year and thus well on target. The ongoing transformation program is proceeding successfully, the annual target for adjusted EBITDA AL of 0.5 billion euros remains unchanged.

Group Development – business in the Netherlands grows

In the Group Development operating segment, the business in the Netherlands continues to grow. Revenue, earnings, and customer numbers shot up thanks to the takeover of Tele2, but even without this effect, the main performance indicators increased. On this pro forma basis excluding regulatory effects, mobile service revenues increased by 2.6 percent and adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 25 percent to 132 million euros. At the same time, T-Mobile Netherlands won 80,000 mobile contract net additions in the third quarter.

Through the cell tower business in Germany and the Netherlands, Deutsche Telekom now operates 33,300 cell sites in these countries, up 4 percent year-on-year. The tower business generated adjusted EBITDA AL of 142 million euros, up 4 percent on the third quarter of 2018 on a like-for-like basis.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance





Q3 2019 millions of € Q3 2018 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3

2019 millions of € Q1-Q3

2018 millions of € Change % FY

2018 millions of € Net revenue 20,017 19,104 4.8 59,169 55,395 6.8 75,656 Proportion generated internationally % 69.9 68.1 1.8p 69.3 67.5 1.8p 67.8 EBITDA 7,314 5,874 24.5 20,476 16,699 22.6 21,836 Adjusted EBITDA 7,490 6,207 20.7 21,654 17,684 22.4 23,333 Adjusted EBITDA AL 6,478 6,148 5.4 18,701 17,501 6.9 23,074 Net profit 1,368 1,110 23.2 3,213 2,597 23.7 2,166 Adjusted net profit 1,420 1,321 7.5 3,932 3,749 4.9 4,545 Free cash flow a 2,913 1,883 54.7 7,596 4,779 58.9 6,250 Free cash flow AL a 2,147 1,828 17.5 5,250 4,613 13.8 6,051 Cash capex b 3,180 3,117 2.0 11,206 9,351 19.8 12,492 Cash capex b (before spectrum) 3,037 3,047 (0.3) 10,043 9,143 9.8 12,223 Net debt c 78,807 55,473 42.1 78,807 55,473 42.1 55,425 Number of employees d 211,884 216,606 (2.2) 215,675





Comments on the table:

The new IFRS 16 “Leases” accounting standard has been applied since January 1, 2019. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators. The published prior-year figures were not adjusted; however, we show prior-year comparatives calculated on a pro-forma basis for the redefined key performance indicators “adjusted EBITDA after leases (adjusted EBITDA AL)” and “free cash flow after leases (free cash flow AL)”.

a Before dividend payments and spectrum investment.

b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

c First-time application of IFRS 16 “Leases” as of January 1, 2019: The new standard results in a mathematical increase in net debt of 15.6 billion euros. The Company’s financial position remains unchanged by this.

d At the reporting date.

Operating segments: development of operations





Q3 2019 millions of € Q3 2018 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2019 millions of € Q1-Q3

2018 millions of € Change % FY

2018 millions of € Germany Total revenue 5,472 5,441 0.6 16,217 16,088 0.8 21,700 EBITDA 2,199 2,093 5.1 6,181 5,949 3.9 8,012 Adjusted EBITDA 2,260 2,222 1.7 6,535 6,430 1.6 8,610 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,254 2,200 2.4 6,515 6,361 2.4 8,516 Number of employees a 61,181 63,433 (3.6) 62,621 United States Total revenue 10,006 9,227 8.4 29,629 26,504 11.8 36,522 US-$ 11,120 10,730 3.6 33,286 31,634 5.2 43,063 EBITDA 3,421 2,610 31.1 9,965 7,492 33.0 9,928 Adjusted EBITDA 3,563 2,665 33.7 10,406 7,551 37.8 10,088 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,874 2,664 7.9 8,424 7,547 11.6 10,084 US-$ 3,194 3,099 3.1 9,463 9,009 5.0 11,901 Europe b Total revenue 3,074 3,045 1.0 8,943 8,752 2.2 11,885 EBITDA 1,172 1,041 12.6 3,244 2,853 13.7 3,757 Adjusted EBITDA 1,196 1,062 12.6 3,355 2,926 14.7 3,880 Adjusted EBITDA AL 1,086 1,044 4.0 3,022 2,878 5.0 3,813 Systems Solutions Order entry 1,638 1,324 23.6 5,132 4,672 9.8 6,776 Total revenue 1,657 1,754 (5.5) 4,961 5,094 (2.6) 6,936 Adj. EBIT margin (%) 3.0 2.3 0.7p 1.6 0.5 1.1p 0.5 EBITDA 115 85 35.3 223 175 27.4 163 Adjusted EBITDA 175 139 25.9 459 318 44.3 429 Adjusted EBITDA AL 144 143 0.7 363 327 11.0 442













Q3 2019 millions of € Q3 2018 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2019 millions of € Q1-Q3

2018 millions of € Change % FY

2018 millions of € Group Development c Total revenue 704 544 29.4 2,068 1,607 28.7 2,185 EBITDA 479 220 n.a. 1,105 675 63.7 893 Adjusted EBITDA 345 227 52.0 996 691 44.1 921 Adjusted EBITDA AL 269 222 21.2 774 674 14.8 892





Comments on the table:

The new IFRS 16 “Leases” accounting standard has been applied since January 1, 2019. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators. The published prior-year figures were not adjusted; however, we show prior-year comparatives calculated on a pro-forma basis for the redefined key performance indicators “adjusted EBITDA after leases (adjusted EBITDA AL)” and “free cash flow after leases (free cash flow AL)”.

a At the reporting date.

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

c Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

Operating segments: development of customer numbers in the third quarter of 2019

Sept. 30, 2019 thousands June 30, 2019 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 45,598 44,827 771 1.7 Of which contract customers 25,138 24,974 164 0.7 Fixed-network lines 17,996 18,228 (232) (1.3) Of which retail IP-based 17,158 16,614 544 3.3 Broadband lines 13,683 13,636 47 0.3 Of which optical fiber a 8,231 7,913 318 4.0 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,544 3,477 67 1.9 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 4,770 4,913 (143) (2.9) United States Mobile customers 84,183 83,052 1,131 1.4 Of which branded postpaid customers 45,720 44,646 1,074 2.4 Of which branded prepay customers 20,783 21,337 (554) (2.6) Europe b Mobile customers c 46,501 46,469 32 0.1 Of which contract customers 27,310 27,022 288 1.1 Fixed-network lines 9,001 8,986 15 0.2 Of which IP-based 8,140 7,961 179 2.2 Broadband customers d 6,587 6,540 47 0.7 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,919 4,910 9 0.2 Group Development e Mobile customers 5,531 5,455 76 1.4 Fixed-network lines 601 578 23 4.0 Broadband lines 601 578 23 4.0





Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

c As of January 1, 2019, the portfolio of M2M SIM cards in Austria was streamlined. 2.4 million customers were deactivated. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

d Starting in Q2/2018, Deutsche Telekom no longer reports the number of retail broadband lines from a technical perspective. Instead, it reports the number of broadband customers. Prior-year comparatives have been adjusted.

e Customer numbers at T-Mobile Netherlands. Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

Operating segments: development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison

Sept. 30, 2019

thousands Sept. 30, 2018

thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 45,598 43,646 1,952 4.5 Of which contract customers 25,138 25,179 (41) (0.2) Fixed-network lines 17,996 18,809 (813) (4.3) Of which retail IP-based 17,158 14,493 2,665 18.4 Broadband lines 13,683 13,504 179 1.3 Of which optical fiber a 8,231 6,896 1,335 19.4 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,544 3,291 253 7.7 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 4,770 5,402 (632) (11.7) United States Mobile customers 84,183 77,249 6,934 9.0 Of which branded postpaid customers 45,720 41,161 4,559 11.1 Of which branded prepay customers 20,783 21,002 (219) (1.0) Europe b Mobile customers c 46,501 50,429 (3,928) (7.8) Of which contract customers 27,310 26,402 908 3.4 Fixed-network lines 9,001 8,926 75 0.8 Of which IP-based 8,140 7,005 1,135 16.2 Broadband customers d 6,587 6,293 294 4.7 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,919 4,782 137 2.9 Group Development e Mobile customers 5,531 4,004 1,527 38.1 Fixed-network lines 601 227 374 n.a. Broadband lines 601 227 374 n.a.





Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

c As of January 1, 2019, the portfolio of M2M SIM cards in Austria was streamlined. 2.4 million customers were deactivated. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

d Starting in Q2/2018, Deutsche Telekom no longer reports the number of retail broadband lines from a technical perspective. Instead, it reports the number of broadband customers. Prior-year comparatives have been adjusted.

e Customer numbers at T-Mobile Netherlands. Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.



This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom's staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.



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