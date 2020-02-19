Deutsche Telekom increases earnings in all areas of the Group in record year 2019

Record revenue, profit growth in all operating segments, and a further increase in investments: Deutsche Telekom looks back on the most successful year in the history of the company. Revenue grew by 6.4 percent in 2019 compared with the prior year to 80.5 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 7.2 percent to 24.7 billion euros. Free cash flow AL increased by 15.9 percent to 7.0 billion euros. Thus, Deutsche Telekom achieved its guidance for 2019, as raised in November.

“This is a historic day for Deutsche Telekom,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “We have confirmed our position as the clear number one in our industry in Europe with these record results.”

Cash capex before spectrum investment stood at 13.1 billion euros in 2019, 7.6 percent above the prior-year level. This increase was due to the accelerated 5G build-out in the United States. Net profit increased by 78.5 percent to 3.9 billion euros. Negative special factors like the settlement agreement in the toll arbitration proceedings and impairment losses in the prior year compared with a range of much smaller effects in 2019. Adjusted for special factors, net profit increased by 8.9 percent to 4.9 billion euros.

For the 2020 financial year, Deutsche Telekom expects another increase in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA AL is expected to grow to around 25.5 billion euros, of which around 13.9 billion euros will come from business outside of the United States. As in 2019, growth is expected in all operating segments. The Group expects free cash flow of around 8.0 billion euros. All these figures are based on constant exchange rates and exclude changes in the composition of the Group.

Germany – networks and customer base continue to grow

The focus in Germany in the reporting year was on building out superfast internet connections, with some 28 million households and business locations now being able to use super vectoring with bandwidths of at least 250 Mbit/s. There were 14.4 million fiber-optic-based lines in the Telekom network at the end of 2019, 2.2 million more than a year earlier. More than 3.6 million customers use the internet-based MagentaTV service. 74,000 new customers signed up in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone. 4.7 million customers have opted for the MagentaEINS product package. Consequently, the share of mobile contract customers with MagentaEINS increased from 51 percent to 57 percent.

Mobile service revenues increased by 1.4 percent in the quarter, clearly confirming Deutsche Telekom’s market leadership. In the Germany operating segment as a whole, revenue rose by 0.9 percent in 2019 to 21.9 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL for the full year increased by 2.4 percent compared with 2018 to 8.7 billion euros.

United States – triumphant success story continues

T-Mobile US ended the year with 86 million customers, 6.4 million more than a year earlier. 2019 was the sixth year in succession with more than five million customer additions. The company recorded more than a million net additions to branded postpaid phone customers in the fourth quarter. Thus, T-Mobile US led the U.S. mobile market in this most important customer metric for the 24th quarter in a row.

The huge number of new customers is paying off. T-Mobile US increased total revenue by 5.0 percent in 2019 to 45.2 billion U.S. dollars. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 4.7 percent compared with the prior year to 12.5 billion U.S. dollars.

Europe – growth accelerates

Revenue and earnings growth has been gaining pace for two years now in the Europe operating segment. In organic terms, revenue increased by 1.4 percent year-on-year in 2019 to 12.2 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose 3.1 percent to 4.0 billion euros, driven by cost reductions and improved margins. In the fourth quarter, the organic growth rates were even higher, at 3.8 percent for revenue and 5.7 percent for adjusted EBITDA AL.

One of the success factors of the past year was fixed-mobile convergence products. Nearly 4.8 million customers now use such offers, 45.3 percent more than a year earlier. The percentage of broadband households that have opted for a product bundle also increased in this period from 39.9 percent to 49.1 percent. Product bundles lead to lower churn rates and higher revenues per household. Other customer figures also went up. The number of broadband lines grew 4.2 percent during the year to 6.7 million, the number of mobile contract customers increased by 3.4 percent to 27.6 million.

Systems Solutions – strong in new orders

T-Systems ended the year with a strong trend in order entry. The order volume was up 8.2 percent in 2019 at 7.3 billion euros, also largely driven by the growth areas.

Revenue declined slightly by 1.9 percent in the full year to 6.8 billion euros. Business in growth areas such as public cloud or security, each posting double-digit growth rates, was not sufficient to fully offset declines in traditional IT. At 0.5 billion euros, the annual target for adjusted EBITDA AL was achieved. The growth of 17.4 percent was primarily attributable to the ongoing transformation of the company. A further increase is expected for 2020.

Group Development – T-Mobile Netherlands continues to grow

Business developed very positively in the Netherlands over the past year. Revenue increased by 44.5 percent compared with 2018 to 1.9 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 21.5 percent to 0.5 billion euros. This increase was mainly driven by the takeover of Tele2. But even without this effect, T-Mobile Netherlands recorded growth of 1.6 percent in revenue and of 19.4 percent in adjusted EBITDA AL. The company’s outstanding market position was underlined by the addition of 83,000 new mobile customers and 18,000 broadband customers in the fourth quarter alone.

With 34,300 sites at the end of 2019, the number of sites in Germany in the cell tower business rose by 1,800 year-on-year. Revenue in this business area increased by 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis compared with 2018 to 0.9 billion euros.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance





Q4 2019 millions of € Q4 2018 millions of € Change % FY

2019 millions of € FY

2018 millions of € Change % Net revenue 21,361 20,261 5.4 80,531 75,656 6.4 Proportion generated internationally % 69.8 68.7 1.1p 69.5 67.8 1.7p EBITDA 6,643 5,138 29.3 27,120 21,836 24.2 Adjusted EBITDA 7,054 5,649 24.9 28,708 23,333 23.0 Adjusted EBITDA AL 6,030 5,573 8.2 24,731 23,074 7.2 Net profit 654 -431 n.a. 3,867 2,166 78.5 Adjusted net profit 1,016 796 27.6 4,948 4,545 8.9 Free cash flow a 2,537 1,471 72.5 10,133 6,250 62.1 Free cash flow AL a 1,763 1,438 22.6 7,013 6,051 15.9 Cash capex b 3,150 3,141 0.3 14,357 12,492 14.9 Cash capex b (before spectrum) 3,075 3,079 -0.1 13,118 12,223 7.3 Net debt c 76,031 55,425 37.2 Number of employees d 210,533 215,675 -2.4

Comments on the table:

The new IFRS 16 “Leases” accounting standard has been applied since January 1, 2019. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators. The published prior-year figures were not adjusted; however, we show prior-year comparatives calculated on a pro forma basis for the redefined key performance indicators “adjusted EBITDA after leases (adjusted EBITDA AL)” and “free cash flow after leases (free cash flow AL)”.

a Before dividend payments and spectrum investment.

b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

c First-time application of IFRS 16 “Leases” as of January 1, 2019: The new standard results in a mathematical increase in net debt of 15.6 billion euros. The Company’s financial position remains unchanged by this.

d At the reporting date.





Operating segments: development of operations





Q4 2019 millions of € Q4 2018 millions of € Change % FY

2019 millions of € FY

2018 millions of € Change % Germany Total revenue 5,669 5,612 1.0 21,886 21,700 0.9 EBITDA 2,138 2,062 3.7 8,319 8,012 3.8 Adjusted EBITDA 2,209 2,179 1.4 8,744 8,610 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,205 2,154 2.4 8,720 8,516 2.4 Number of employees a 60,501 62,621 -3.4 United States Total revenue 10,791 10,018 7.7 40,420 36,522 10.7 US-$ 11,950 11,428 4.6 45,236 43,063 5.0 EBITDA 3,300 2,436 35.5 13,265 9,928 33.6 Adjusted EBITDA 3,403 2,537 34.1 13,809 10,088 36.9 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,710 2,536 6.9 11,134 10,084 10.4 US-$ 3,001 2,893 3.7 12,463 11,901 4.7 Europe b Total revenue 3,225 3,132 3.0 12,168 11,885 2.4 EBITDA 1,069 904 18.3 4,313 3,757 14.8 Adjusted EBITDA 1,105 953 15.9 4,460 3,880 14.9 Adjusted EBITDA AL 982 935 5.0 4,005 3,813 5.0 Systems Solutions Order entry 2,198 2,104 4.5 7,329 6,776 8.2 Total revenue 1,845 1,842 0.2 6,805 6,936 -1.9 Adj. EBIT margin (%) 3.4 0.3 3.1p 2.1 0.5 1.6p EBITDA 91 -13 n.a. 314 163 92.6 Adjusted EBITDA 186 111 67.6 645 429 50.3 Adjusted EBITDA AL 156 115 35.7 519 442 17.4









Q4 2019 millions of € Q4 2018 millions of € Change % FY

2019 millions of € FY

2018 millions of € Change % Group Development c Total revenue 729 578 26.1 2,797 2,185 28.0 EBITDA 322 218 47.7 1,427 893 59.8 Adjusted EBITDA 335 230 45.7 1,330 921 44.4 Adjusted EBITDA AL 259 218 18.8 1,033 892 15.8

Comments on the table:

The new IFRS 16 “Leases” accounting standard has been applied since January 1, 2019. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators. The published prior-year figures were not adjusted; however, we show prior-year comparatives calculated on a pro forma basis for the redefined key performance indicators “adjusted EBITDA after leases (adjusted EBITDA AL)” and “free cash flow after leases (free cash flow AL)”.

a At the reporting date.

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

c Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.





Operating segments: development of customer numbers in the fourth quarter of 2019

Dec. 31,

2019 thousands Sept. 30, 2019 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 46,189 45,598 591 1.3 Of which contract customers 25,291 25,138 153 0.6 Fixed-network lines 17,824 17,996 -172 -1.0 Of which retail IP-based 17,479 17,158 321 1.9 Broadband lines 13,730 13,683 47 0.3 Of which optical fiber a 8,529 8,231 298 3.6 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,618 3,544 74 2.1 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 4,638 4,770 -132 -2.8 United States Mobile customers 86,046 84,183 1,863 2.2 Of which branded postpaid customers 47,034 45,720 1,314 2.9 Of which branded prepay customers 20,860 20,783 77 0.4 Europe b Mobile customers c 46,165 46,501 -336 -0.7 Of which contract customers 27,566 27,310 256 0.9 Fixed-network lines 9,105 9,069 36 0.4 Of which IP-based d 8,311 8,208 103 1.3 Broadband customers 6,672 6,599 73 1.1 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,945 4,919 26 0.5 Group Development e Mobile customers 5,610 5,528 82 1.5 Fixed-network lines 619 601 18 3.0 Broadband lines 619 601 18 3.0

Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

c As of January 1, 2019, the portfolio of M2M SIM cards in Austria was streamlined. 2.4 million customers were deactivated. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

d Prior-quarter comparative for IP-based fixed-network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.

e Customer numbers at T-Mobile Netherlands. Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.









Operating segments: development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison

Dec. 31, 2019

thousands Dec. 31, 2018

thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 46,189 44,202 1,987 4.5 Of which contract customers 25,291 25,435 -144 -0.6 Fixed-network lines 17,824 18,625 -801 -4.3 Of which retail IP-based 17,479 15,356 2,123 13.8 Broadband lines 13,730 13,561 169 1.2 Of which optical fiber a 8,529 7,236 1,293 17.9 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,618 3,353 265 7.9 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 4,638 5,236 -598 -11.4 United States Mobile customers 86,046 79,651 6,395 8.0 Of which branded postpaid customers 47,034 42,519 4,515 10.6 Of which branded prepay customers 20,860 21,137 -277 -1.3 Europe b Mobile customers c 46,165 50,542 -4,377 -8.7 Of which contract customers 27,566 26,665 901 3.4 Fixed-network lines 9,105 9,039 66 0.7 Of which IP-based d 8,311 7,391 920 12.4 Broadband customers 6,672 6,405 267 4.2 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,945 4,835 110 2.3 Group Development e Mobile customers 5,610 4,021 1,589 39.5 Fixed-network lines 619 241 378 n.a. Broadband lines 619 241 378 n.a.

Comments on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

c As of January 1, 2019, the portfolio of M2M SIM cards in Austria was streamlined. 2.4 million customers were deactivated. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.

d Prior-quarter comparative for IP-based fixed-network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.

e Customer numbers at T-Mobile Netherlands. Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.



This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom's staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

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