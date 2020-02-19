Deutsche Telekom increases earnings in all areas of the Group in record year 2019

Record revenue, profit growth in all operating segments, and a further increase in investments: Deutsche Telekom looks back on the most successful year in the history of the company. Revenue grew by 6.4 percent in 2019 compared with the prior year to 80.5 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 7.2 percent to 24.7 billion euros. Free cash flow AL increased by 15.9 percent to 7.0 billion euros. Thus, Deutsche Telekom achieved its guidance for 2019, as raised in November.
“This is a historic day for Deutsche Telekom,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “We have confirmed our position as the clear number one in our industry in Europe with these record results.”
Cash capex before spectrum investment stood at 13.1 billion euros in 2019, 7.6 percent above the prior-year level. This increase was due to the accelerated 5G build-out in the United States. Net profit increased by 78.5 percent to 3.9 billion euros. Negative special factors like the settlement agreement in the toll arbitration proceedings and impairment losses in the prior year compared with a range of much smaller effects in 2019. Adjusted for special factors, net profit increased by 8.9 percent to 4.9 billion euros.
For the 2020 financial year, Deutsche Telekom expects another increase in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA AL is expected to grow to around 25.5 billion euros, of which around 13.9 billion euros will come from business outside of the United States. As in 2019, growth is expected in all operating segments. The Group expects free cash flow of around 8.0 billion euros. All these figures are based on constant exchange rates and exclude changes in the composition of the Group.
Germany – networks and customer base continue to grow
The focus in Germany in the reporting year was on building out superfast internet connections, with some 28 million households and business locations now being able to use super vectoring with bandwidths of at least 250 Mbit/s. There were 14.4 million fiber-optic-based lines in the Telekom network at the end of 2019, 2.2 million more than a year earlier. More than 3.6 million customers use the internet-based MagentaTV service. 74,000 new customers signed up in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone. 4.7 million customers have opted for the MagentaEINS product package. Consequently, the share of mobile contract customers with MagentaEINS increased from 51 percent to 57 percent.
Mobile service revenues increased by 1.4 percent in the quarter, clearly confirming Deutsche Telekom’s market leadership. In the Germany operating segment as a whole, revenue rose by 0.9 percent in 2019 to 21.9 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL for the full year increased by 2.4 percent compared with 2018 to 8.7 billion euros.
United States – triumphant success story continues
T-Mobile US ended the year with 86 million customers, 6.4 million more than a year earlier. 2019 was the sixth year in succession with more than five million customer additions. The company recorded more than a million net additions to branded postpaid phone customers in the fourth quarter. Thus, T-Mobile US led the U.S. mobile market in this most important customer metric for the 24th quarter in a row.
The huge number of new customers is paying off. T-Mobile US increased total revenue by 5.0 percent in 2019 to 45.2 billion U.S. dollars. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 4.7 percent compared with the prior year to 12.5 billion U.S. dollars.
Europe – growth accelerates
Revenue and earnings growth has been gaining pace for two years now in the Europe operating segment. In organic terms, revenue increased by 1.4 percent year-on-year in 2019 to 12.2 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose 3.1 percent to 4.0 billion euros, driven by cost reductions and improved margins. In the fourth quarter, the organic growth rates were even higher, at 3.8 percent for revenue and 5.7 percent for adjusted EBITDA AL.
One of the success factors of the past year was fixed-mobile convergence products. Nearly 4.8 million customers now use such offers, 45.3 percent more than a year earlier. The percentage of broadband households that have opted for a product bundle also increased in this period from 39.9 percent to 49.1 percent. Product bundles lead to lower churn rates and higher revenues per household. Other customer figures also went up. The number of broadband lines grew 4.2 percent during the year to 6.7 million, the number of mobile contract customers increased by 3.4 percent to 27.6 million.
Systems Solutions – strong in new orders
T-Systems ended the year with a strong trend in order entry. The order volume was up 8.2 percent in 2019 at 7.3 billion euros, also largely driven by the growth areas.
Revenue declined slightly by 1.9 percent in the full year to 6.8 billion euros. Business in growth areas such as public cloud or security, each posting double-digit growth rates, was not sufficient to fully offset declines in traditional IT. At 0.5 billion euros, the annual target for adjusted EBITDA AL was achieved. The growth of 17.4 percent was primarily attributable to the ongoing transformation of the company. A further increase is expected for 2020.
Group Development – T-Mobile Netherlands continues to grow
Business developed very positively in the Netherlands over the past year. Revenue increased by 44.5 percent compared with 2018 to 1.9 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 21.5 percent to 0.5 billion euros. This increase was mainly driven by the takeover of Tele2. But even without this effect, T-Mobile Netherlands recorded growth of 1.6 percent in revenue and of 19.4 percent in adjusted EBITDA AL. The company’s outstanding market position was underlined by the addition of 83,000 new mobile customers and 18,000 broadband customers in the fourth quarter alone.
With 34,300 sites at the end of 2019, the number of sites in Germany in the cell tower business rose by 1,800 year-on-year. Revenue in this business area increased by 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis compared with 2018 to 0.9 billion euros.
The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance
|
|
Q4
2019
millions of
€
|
Q4
2018
millions of
€
|
Change
%
|
FY
2019
millions of
€
|
FY
2018
millions of
€
|
Change
%
|
Net revenue
|
21,361
|
20,261
|
5.4
|
80,531
|
75,656
|
6.4
|
Proportion generated internationally
%
|
69.8
|
68.7
|
1.1p
|
69.5
|
67.8
|
1.7p
|
EBITDA
|
6,643
|
5,138
|
29.3
|
27,120
|
21,836
|
24.2
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
7,054
|
5,649
|
24.9
|
28,708
|
23,333
|
23.0
|
Adjusted EBITDA AL
|
6,030
|
5,573
|
8.2
|
24,731
|
23,074
|
7.2
|
Net profit
|
654
|
-431
|
n.a.
|
3,867
|
2,166
|
78.5
|
Adjusted net profit
|
1,016
|
796
|
27.6
|
4,948
|
4,545
|
8.9
|
Free cash flow a
|
2,537
|
1,471
|
72.5
|
10,133
|
6,250
|
62.1
|
Free cash flow AL a
|
1,763
|
1,438
|
22.6
|
7,013
|
6,051
|
15.9
|
Cash capex b
|
3,150
|
3,141
|
0.3
|
14,357
|
12,492
|
14.9
|
Cash capex b
(before spectrum)
|
3,075
|
3,079
|
-0.1
|
13,118
|
12,223
|
7.3
|
Net debt c
|
76,031
|
55,425
|
37.2
|
Number of employees d
|
210,533
|
215,675
|
-2.4
Comments on the table:
The new IFRS 16 “Leases” accounting standard has been applied since January 1, 2019. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators. The published prior-year figures were not adjusted; however, we show prior-year comparatives calculated on a pro forma basis for the redefined key performance indicators “adjusted EBITDA after leases (adjusted EBITDA AL)” and “free cash flow after leases (free cash flow AL)”.
a Before dividend payments and spectrum investment.
b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).
c First-time application of IFRS 16 “Leases” as of January 1, 2019: The new standard results in a mathematical increase in net debt of 15.6 billion euros. The Company’s financial position remains unchanged by this.
d At the reporting date.
Operating segments: development of operations
|
|
Q4
2019
millions of
€
|
Q4
2018
millions of
€
|
Change
%
|
FY
2019
millions of
€
|
FY
2018
millions of
€
|
Change
%
|
Germany
|
Total revenue
|
5,669
|
5,612
|
1.0
|
21,886
|
21,700
|
0.9
|
EBITDA
|
2,138
|
2,062
|
3.7
|
8,319
|
8,012
|
3.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
2,209
|
2,179
|
1.4
|
8,744
|
8,610
|
1.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA AL
|
2,205
|
2,154
|
2.4
|
8,720
|
8,516
|
2.4
|
Number of employees a
|
60,501
|
62,621
|
-3.4
|
United States
|
Total revenue
|
10,791
|
10,018
|
7.7
|
40,420
|
36,522
|
10.7
|
US-$
|
11,950
|
11,428
|
4.6
|
45,236
|
43,063
|
5.0
|
EBITDA
|
3,300
|
2,436
|
35.5
|
13,265
|
9,928
|
33.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
3,403
|
2,537
|
34.1
|
13,809
|
10,088
|
36.9
|
Adjusted EBITDA AL
|
2,710
|
2,536
|
6.9
|
11,134
|
10,084
|
10.4
|
US-$
|
3,001
|
2,893
|
3.7
|
12,463
|
11,901
|
4.7
|
Europe b
|
Total revenue
|
3,225
|
3,132
|
3.0
|
12,168
|
11,885
|
2.4
|
EBITDA
|
1,069
|
904
|
18.3
|
4,313
|
3,757
|
14.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,105
|
953
|
15.9
|
4,460
|
3,880
|
14.9
|
Adjusted EBITDA AL
|
982
|
935
|
5.0
|
4,005
|
3,813
|
5.0
|
Systems Solutions
|
Order entry
|
2,198
|
2,104
|
4.5
|
7,329
|
6,776
|
8.2
|
Total revenue
|
1,845
|
1,842
|
0.2
|
6,805
|
6,936
|
-1.9
|
Adj. EBIT margin (%)
|
3.4
|
0.3
|
3.1p
|
2.1
|
0.5
|
1.6p
|
EBITDA
|
91
|
-13
|
n.a.
|
314
|
163
|
92.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
186
|
111
|
67.6
|
645
|
429
|
50.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA AL
|
156
|
115
|
35.7
|
519
|
442
|
17.4
|
|
Q4
2019
millions of
€
|
Q4
2018
millions of
€
|
Change
%
|
FY
2019
millions of
€
|
FY
2018
millions of
€
|
Change
%
|
Group Development c
|
Total revenue
|
729
|
578
|
26.1
|
2,797
|
2,185
|
28.0
|
EBITDA
|
322
|
218
|
47.7
|
1,427
|
893
|
59.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
335
|
230
|
45.7
|
1,330
|
921
|
44.4
|
Adjusted EBITDA AL
|
259
|
218
|
18.8
|
1,033
|
892
|
15.8
Comments on the table:
The new IFRS 16 “Leases” accounting standard has been applied since January 1, 2019. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators. The published prior-year figures were not adjusted; however, we show prior-year comparatives calculated on a pro forma basis for the redefined key performance indicators “adjusted EBITDA after leases (adjusted EBITDA AL)” and “free cash flow after leases (free cash flow AL)”.
a At the reporting date.
b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
c Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
Operating segments: development of customer numbers in the fourth quarter of 2019
|
Dec. 31,
2019
thousands
|
Sept. 30, 2019
thousands
|
Change
thousands
|
Change
%
|
Germany
|
Mobile customers
|
46,189
|
45,598
|
591
|
1.3
|
Of which contract customers
|
25,291
|
25,138
|
153
|
0.6
|
Fixed-network lines
|
17,824
|
17,996
|
-172
|
-1.0
|
Of which retail IP-based
|
17,479
|
17,158
|
321
|
1.9
|
Broadband lines
|
13,730
|
13,683
|
47
|
0.3
|
Of which optical fiber a
|
8,529
|
8,231
|
298
|
3.6
|
Television (IPTV, satellite)
|
3,618
|
3,544
|
74
|
2.1
|
Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs)
|
4,638
|
4,770
|
-132
|
-2.8
|
United States
|
Mobile customers
|
86,046
|
84,183
|
1,863
|
2.2
|
Of which branded postpaid customers
|
47,034
|
45,720
|
1,314
|
2.9
|
Of which branded prepay customers
|
20,860
|
20,783
|
77
|
0.4
|
Europe b
|
Mobile customers c
|
46,165
|
46,501
|
-336
|
-0.7
|
Of which contract customers
|
27,566
|
27,310
|
256
|
0.9
|
Fixed-network lines
|
9,105
|
9,069
|
36
|
0.4
|
Of which IP-based d
|
8,311
|
8,208
|
103
|
1.3
|
Broadband customers
|
6,672
|
6,599
|
73
|
1.1
|
Television (IPTV, satellite, cable)
|
4,945
|
4,919
|
26
|
0.5
|
Group Development e
|
Mobile customers
|
5,610
|
5,528
|
82
|
1.5
|
Fixed-network lines
|
619
|
601
|
18
|
3.0
|
Broadband lines
|
619
|
601
|
18
|
3.0
Comments on the table:
a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).
b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
c As of January 1, 2019, the portfolio of M2M SIM cards in Austria was streamlined. 2.4 million customers were deactivated. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
d Prior-quarter comparative for IP-based fixed-network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.
e Customer numbers at T-Mobile Netherlands. Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
Operating segments: development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison
|
Dec. 31, 2019
thousands
|
Dec. 31, 2018
thousands
|
Change
thousands
|
Change
%
|
Germany
|
Mobile customers
|
46,189
|
44,202
|
1,987
|
4.5
|
Of which contract customers
|
25,291
|
25,435
|
-144
|
-0.6
|
Fixed-network lines
|
17,824
|
18,625
|
-801
|
-4.3
|
Of which retail IP-based
|
17,479
|
15,356
|
2,123
|
13.8
|
Broadband lines
|
13,730
|
13,561
|
169
|
1.2
|
Of which optical fiber a
|
8,529
|
7,236
|
1,293
|
17.9
|
Television (IPTV, satellite)
|
3,618
|
3,353
|
265
|
7.9
|
Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs)
|
4,638
|
5,236
|
-598
|
-11.4
|
United States
|
Mobile customers
|
86,046
|
79,651
|
6,395
|
8.0
|
Of which branded postpaid customers
|
47,034
|
42,519
|
4,515
|
10.6
|
Of which branded prepay customers
|
20,860
|
21,137
|
-277
|
-1.3
|
Europe b
|
Mobile customers c
|
46,165
|
50,542
|
-4,377
|
-8.7
|
Of which contract customers
|
27,566
|
26,665
|
901
|
3.4
|
Fixed-network lines
|
9,105
|
9,039
|
66
|
0.7
|
Of which IP-based d
|
8,311
|
7,391
|
920
|
12.4
|
Broadband customers
|
6,672
|
6,405
|
267
|
4.2
|
Television (IPTV, satellite, cable)
|
4,945
|
4,835
|
110
|
2.3
|
Group Development e
|
Mobile customers
|
5,610
|
4,021
|
1,589
|
39.5
|
Fixed-network lines
|
619
|
241
|
378
|
n.a.
|
Broadband lines
|
619
|
241
|
378
|
n.a.
Comments on the table:
a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).
b Inclusion of UPC Austria as of July 31, 2018. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
c As of January 1, 2019, the portfolio of M2M SIM cards in Austria was streamlined. 2.4 million customers were deactivated. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
d Prior-quarter comparative for IP-based fixed-network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.
e Customer numbers at T-Mobile Netherlands. Inclusion of Tele2 Netherlands as of January 2, 2019. Prior-year comparatives were not adjusted.
This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom's staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.
About Deutsche Telekom : Company profile