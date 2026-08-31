Full year results 1998
Q4 documents
|
Annual Report
|
Additional documents
|
Separate financial statements of Deutsche Telekom AG (PDF, 248 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 1998
Q3 documents
|
Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 1998
Q2 documents
|Interim report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 1998
Q1 documents
|
Interim report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
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