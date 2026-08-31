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Financial Results

Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly figures

Financial results for the second quarter of 2026

On Thursday, August 6, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for Q2 2026.

Q2 documents

Presentation

Transcript

Backup

Interim report

Consensus

Download (PDF, 1.22 MB)

Download (PDF, 230 KB)

Download (PDF, 283 KB)

Download (PDF, 3.37 MB)

Download (PDF, 493 KB)

 

 

Download (XLSX, 2.07 MB)

Online

Download (XLSX, 51 KB)

All documents of all previous financial results are available on our download page.

Ad hoc release: Deutsche Telekom increases 2026 share buy-back program by up to 3 billion euros

Deutsche Telekom is increasing its current 2026 share buy-back program by up to another 3 billion euros by the end of 2026. This move was approved by the Board of Management on August 6, 2026. 

Ad-hoc Download

Deutsche Telekom outperforms targets for 2025

Group plans further strong growth in 2026.

Media information Download
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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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