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Financial Results

Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

Full year results 2015

On Thursday, February 25, 2016, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for fiscal year 2015.

Q4 Documents

Presentation

Transcript

Backup

Annual Report

Consensus

Media Information

Additional Documents

All in One

Download (PDF, 2.75 MB)

Download (PDF, 432 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.82 MB)

Download (PDF, 14.14 MB)

Download (PDF, 120 KB)

Download (PDF, 257 KB)

Financial statements (PDF, 2.39 MB)

Download (PDF, 17.96 MB)

  

Download (XLSX, 701 KB)

 

Download (XLSX, 701 KB)

Online

  

You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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