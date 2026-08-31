Full year results 2015
On Thursday, February 25, 2016, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for fiscal year 2015.
Q4 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Annual Report
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Consensus
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Media Information
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Additional Documents
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All in One
|Download (PDF, 257 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results for third quarter 2015
On Thursday 5, November 2015 the Deutsche Telekom published its results for the third quarter 2015. Find the current report as well as further information on the financial figures here.
Q3 documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim report
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Consensus
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Media information
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All in One
|Download (PDF, 259 KB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter
On August 6, 2015, Deutsche Telekom published its results for the second quarter of 2015. Here you can find the current interim report and further information on the financial results.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 5.61 MB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from past quarters on our download page.
Financial results for first quarter 2015
On May 13, 2015, Deutsche Telekom presented its results for the first quarter of 2015: Revenue and earnings grew significantly. You can find all related details and documents on this page.
Q1 Documents
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Presentation
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Transcript
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Backup
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Interim Report
|Consensus
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Media Information
|All in One
|Download (PDF, 3.63 MB)
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You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.