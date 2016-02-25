Deutsche Telekom enjoys double-digit growth in 2015

Growth accelerates: Deutsche Telekom exceeded its financial targets for the 2015 financial year. The Group generated adjusted EBITDA of 19.9 billion euros in the past financial year. The original guidance for 2015 was 18.3 billion euros. As a result of the increase in the U.S. dollar exchange rate in the last year to 1.11 U.S. dollars per euro, this corresponds to adjusted EBITDA of some 19.4 billion euros. Taking into account this exchange rate adjustment as well as a number of one-time effects, reported adjusted EBITDA thus exceeded the prior-year level by 6.2 percent and was well above the guidance.

"Deutsche Telekom was extremely successful on both sides of the Atlantic in 2015," said CEO Tim Höttges. "We are continuing on our path to becoming the leading European telecommunications provider with further strong investments in the future this year."

Free cash flow of 4.5 billion euros at year-end also clearly exceeded the guidance of 4.3 billion euros. Exchange rate effects played only a subordinate role here.

Deutsche Telekom recorded double-digit revenue growth in 2015 of 10.5 percent compared with the prior year to 69.2 billion euros. In organic terms, i.e., adjusted for exchange rate effects and changes in the composition of the Group, revenue increased by 3.0 percent.

The Group invested even more than in the prior year in its networks in Europe and the United States. Cash capex excluding expenses for mobile spectrum rose by 13.5 percent to 10.8 billion euros. There was also strong growth in net profit, which increased by 11.3 percent to 3.3 billion euros. This corresponds to earnings per share of 0.71 euros. Adjusted for special factors, net profit increased by almost 70 percent year-on-year to 4.1 billion euros.

Based on the results achieved, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose to the shareholders' meeting on May 25 a dividend of 0.55 euros per share, 10 percent more than in the prior year. Thus, the amount of the dividend is being increased in line with the growth in free cash flow, as announced at the Capital Markets Day in 2015.

Germany – Rising customer numbers thanks to systematic network build-out

Deutsche Telekom achieved its strongest growth to date in a single quarter in terms of the number of fiber-optic lines (FTTC and FTTH), which increased by 532,000 between October and December to 4.4 million. This resulted in a total increase for the 2015 full year of 73.5 percent.

Substantial growth in superfast lines proved once again to be a strong driver for the marketing of the Internet-based television service Entertain. Around 40 percent of new fiber-optic customers in the roll-out areas book Entertain. In the fourth quarter, the Group recorded 51,000 new Entertain customers, taking the total number to 2.7 million. And the number of MagentaEins customers reached the two million mark at the end of the year.

Deutsche Telekom built on its position as the German mobile market leader in service revenues in the fourth quarter of 2015. While the overall market declined by around one percent in this quarter, the decrease in Deutsche Telekom's service revenues was less pronounced, at 0.4 percent, falling to 1.7 billion euros. This slight decline in revenue was attributable to customer discounts in connection with the successful marketing of MagentaEins. Telekom's market share increased by 0.2 percent in the full year.

Total revenue in the Germany segment increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year to 22.4 billion euros in 2015. Adjusted EBITDA remained stable compared with 2014, down just 0.2 percent to 8.8 billion euros.

United States – Growth in customer numbers and profitability

T-Mobile US grew much faster than the other mobile operators in the United States in 2015 and at the same time managed to substantially improve profitability. The total number of customers of the new number three in the U.S. mobile market rose by 8.3 million to 63.3 million as of the end of the year. This included 31.7 million branded postpaid customers, an increase of 4.5 million over the course of the year. Overall, the trend in customer numbers in the United States continues to show a clearly positive balance in relation to every single competitor of T-Mobile US.

Revenue increased by 8.1 percent to 32.1 billion U.S. dollars compared with 2014. Service revenues grew much faster, rising 11.7 percent to 24.3 billion U.S. dollars; in the fourth quarter alone, service revenues grew by 12.9 percent. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA increased by 29.5 percent to 7.4 billion U.S. dollars.

The formula for T-Mobile US' success are the numerous initiatives of the Un-carrier strategy. These include, for example, JUMP! – the program allowing device upgrades in return for a monthly charge. By the end of the year, 13.3 million customers had chosen this option, 43 percent more than a year earlier. A further component of the market success is the systematic build-out of the network. T-Mobile US' LTE network now reaches 304 million people compared with 265 million a year earlier.

Europe – Success with integrated offers

Network build-out and integrated offers were among the leading issues for the European national companies in the past financial year. The LTE mobile networks reached coverage of 71 percent of the population by the end of 2015, compared with just 47 percent one year before. Hungary and Greece already have network coverage of 97 and 82 percent respectively. In the fixed network, the number of households with an available bandwidth of more than 100 Mbit/s increased from 2.9 million to 3.7 million in the last year.

Product packages combining mobile and fixed-network offerings under the names MagentaOne and CosmoteOne in Greece enjoyed great success right from the start. As of year-end, around a million customers across Europe were already using the offers.

Revenue in the Europe segment fell 2.0 percent year-on-year in 2015 to 12.7 billion euros. Growth areas such as mobile data business and the business customer segment (B2B/ICT) partially offset the declines in traditional telecommunications business. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 3.2 percent to 4.3 billion euros compared with 2014. These results for the segment are based on widely varying trends in the individual countries, with the national companies in Greece, Hungary, and Austria recording very positive figures in their domestic markets in comparison with the competition.

Systems Solutions – Market Unit grows steadily

Revenue in the Market Unit, which mainly comprises T-Systems' external business, grew somewhat faster than the overall market in 2015, up 2.6 percent to 7.1 billion euros. There was a positive trend in the most important earnings indicator, adjusted EBIT, which rose by 40 million euros or 24.4 percent to 204 million euros. This resulted in an adjusted EBIT margin in the Market Unit for 2015 of 2.9 percent, up from 2.4 percent the year before.

T-Systems recorded a clear increase in the growth area of cloud, generating revenue of almost one billion euros in 2015, up 24 percent on the previous year.

Order entry declined substantially by 19.5 percent. However, this key performance indicator grows less and less important in the cloud environment. Services are often recorded on a usage basis and not billed at a flat rate. As a result, order volumes upon concluding agreements are much lower than previously. Against this background, billion euro deals are a major exception.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance:

Q 4 2015 millions of € Q 4 2014 millions of € Change % FY 2015 millions of € FY 2014 millions of € Change % Revenue 17,859 17,002 5.0 69,228 62,658 10.5 Proportion generated internationally (%) 64.3 61.6 2.7p 63.8 60.1 3.7p EBITDA 5,113 3,759 36.0 18,388 17,821 3.2 Adjusted EBITDA 5,143 4,444 15.7 19,908 17,569 13.3 Net profit 946 (110) n.a. 3,254 2,924 11.3 Adjusted net profit 959 399 n.a. 4,113 2,422 69.8 Free cash flow a 998 983 1.5 4,546 4,140 9.8 Cash capex b 3,041 3,117 (2.4) 14,613 11,844 23.4 Cash capex b

(before spectrum) 3,015 2,779 8.5 10,818 9,534 13.5 Net debt 47,570 42,500 11.9 47,570 42,500 11.9 Number of employees c 225,243 227,811 (1.1) 225,243 227,811 (1.1)

Comments on the table:

a Before dividend payments and spectrum investment.

b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

c At reporting date.

Operating segments:



Q 4

2015

millions of

€ Q 4

2014

millions of

€ Change

% FY

2015

millions of

€ FY

2014

millions of

€ Change

% Germany Total revenue 5,659 5,723 (1.1) 22,421 22,257 0.7 EBITDA 1,872 1,898 (1.4) 8,245 8,556 (3.6) Adjusted EBITDA 2,086 2,000 4.3 8,790 8,810 (0.2) Number of employees a 68,638 68,754 (0.2) 68,638 68,754 (0.2) United States Total revenue 7,518 6,510 15.5 28,925 22,408 29.1 EBITDA 2,069 1,169 77.0 6,229 4,244 46.8 Adjusted EBITDA 2,075 1,355 53.1 6,654 4,296 54.9 Europe b Total revenue 3,278 3,367 (2.6) 12,718 12,972 (2.0) EBITDA 1,012 1,073 (5.7) 4,069 4,301 (5.4) Adjusted EBITDA 1,063 1,123 (5.3) 4,288 4,432 (3.2) Systems Solutions Order entry 2,071 2,380 (13.0) 6,005 7,456 (19.5) Total revenue 2,310 2,294 0.7 8,592 8,601 (0.1) Of which

Market Unit 1,871 1,843 1.5 7,055 6,874 2.6 Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 3.8 2.8 1.0p 2.3 1.5 0.8p Adj. EBIT margin, Market Unit (%) 4.6 6.4 (1.8p) 2.9 2.4 0.5p EBITDA 15 15 0.0 133 295 (54.9) Adjusted EBITDA 229 212 8.0 782 835 (6.3)

Comments on the table:

a At reporting date.

b First-time inclusion of the GTS Central Europe group since May 30, 2014.

Development of customer numbers

Operating segments: development of customer numbers in the fourth quarter of 2015

Dec. 31, 2015 thousands Sept. 30, 2015 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 40,373 39,892 481 1.2 Of which contract customers 23,709 23,347 362 1.6 Fixed-network lines 20,227 20,354 (127) (0.6) Of which retail IP-based 6,887 6,354 533 8.4 Broadband lines 12,644 12,596 48 0.4 Of which optical fiber a 2,923 2,613 310 11.9 Television (IPTV, satellite) 2,683 2,632 51 1.9 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 8,050 8,231 (181) (2.2) United States Mobile customers 63,282 61,220 2,062 3.4 Of which branded postpaid customers 31,695 30,403 1,292 4.2 Of which branded prepay customers 17,631 17,162 469 2.7 Europe Mobile customers b 52,183 55,699 (3,516) (6.3) Of which contract customers 25,902 25,438 464 1.8 Fixed-network lines 8,700 8,735 (35) (0.4) Of which IP-based 4,100 3,944 156 4.0 Retail broadband lines 5,181 5,114 67 1.3 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 3,904 3,832 72 1.9

Comment on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH).

b In the fourth quarter of 2015, the number of mobile customers in Poland decreased by 3.838 million in connection with the deactivation of inactive prepaid SIM cards.

Operating segments: development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison

Dec. 31, 2015

thousands Dec. 31, 2014

thousands Change

thousands Change

% Germany Mobile customers 40,373 38,989 1,384 3.5 Of which contract customers 23,709 22,287 1,422 6.4 Fixed-network lines 20,227 20,686 (459) (2.2) Of which retail IP-based 6,887 4,383 2,504 57.1 Broadband lines 12,644 12,361 283 2.3 Of which optical fiber a 2,923 1,799 1,124 62.5 Television (IPTV, satellite) 2,683 2,442 241 9.9 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 8,050 8,801 (751) (8.5) United States Mobile customers 63,282 55,018 8,264 15.0 Of which branded postpaid customers 31,695 27,185 4,510 16.6 Of which branded prepay customers 17,631 16,316 1,315 8.1 Europe Mobile customers b 52,183 55,992 (3,809) (6.8) Of which contract customers 25,902 25,400 502 2.0 Fixed-network lines 8,700 9,033 (333) (3.7) Of which IP-based 4,100 3,486 614 17.6 Retail broadband lines 5,181 4,995 186 3.7 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 3,904 3,714 190 5.1

Comment on the table:

a Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH).

b In the fourth quarter of 2015, the number of mobile customers in Poland decreased by 3.838 million in connection with the deactivation of inactive prepaid SIM cards.

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with regard to the expected development of revenue, earnings, profits from operations, depreciation and amortization, cash flows, and personnel-related measures. They should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. Among the factors that might influence our ability to achieve our objectives are the progress of our staff restructuring initiatives and other cost-saving measures, and the impact of other significant strategic, labor, or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and our network upgrade and build-out initiatives. In addition, stronger than expected competition, technological change, legal proceedings, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on our costs and revenue development. Further, the economic downturn in our markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on our business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. Changes to our expectations concerning future cash flows may lead to impairment write downs of assets carried at historical cost, which may materially affect our results at the Group and operating segment levels. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, our actual performance may materially differ from the performance expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We can offer no assurance that our estimates or expectations will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom also presents non-GAAP financial performance measures, including, among others, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net profit, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

2015 Annual Report provides "Answers for the digital future"

We are letting a variety of people have their say in our 2015 Annual Report – from the Board of Management to our employees and customers to our partners. They are asked questions on the topic of digitization, to which they give highly varied responses; they all provide "Answers for the Digital Future". Our new Annual Report also looks specifically at different topic areas where Deutsche Telekom is already investing in and developing the digital future. The online Annual Report can be accessed at www.annualreport.telekom.com .