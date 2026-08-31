Full year results 2000
Q4 documents
|
Annual Report
|
Further document
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results third quarter 2000
Q3 documents
|
Presentation
|
Interim Report
|Appendix 1 (PDF, 193 KB)
|
|Appendix 2 (PDF, 236 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results second quarter 2000
Q2 Documents
|Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2000
Q1 Documents
|
Interim Report
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
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