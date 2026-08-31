Full year results 2013
On March 6, 2014, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for 2013.
Q4 documents
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Presentation
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Backup
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Annual Report
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Consensus
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Media information
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Additional documents
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All in One
|Download (PDF, 109 KB)
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results for third quarter 2013
Deutsche Telekom published its results for the third quarter of 2013 on Thursday, November 7, 2013, at 7 a.m. CET.
Q3 Documents
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Presentation
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Backup
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Interim Report
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Consensus
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Media Information
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All in One
|Online
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial Results second quarter 2013
Deutsche Telekom published its results for the second quarter of 2013 on Thursday, August 8, 2013, at 7 a.m. CET.
Q2 Documents
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Presentation
|Backup
|Interim Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|All in One
|Online
|Download (PDF, 2.72 MB)
|
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Financial results first quarter 2013
Deutsche Telekom published its results for the first quarter of 2013 on May 8.
Q1 Documents
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Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim Report
|Consensus
|
Media Information
|All in One
|Online
|Download (PDF, 1.98 MB)
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.