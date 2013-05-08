Deutsche Telekom posts strong customer growth in the first quarter of 2013

Deutsche Telekom's start to 2013 was characterized by a successful strategic direction, clear growth in customer numbers, and sound financial data. For the first time in 15 quarters, the number of branded customers at T-Mobile USA has risen, bringing with it the turnaround. The slight increase of 3,000 customers contrasts with a decline of 261,000 in the prior year. In Germany, the number of mobile customers grew by 441,000, 144,000 of which under the Telekom and Congstar brands. In German fixed-network business, sales of optical fiber products saw strong growth of 156,000 lines, boosted by reseller business under the so-called contingent model. In Europe, the subsidiaries reported an increase in mobile contract customers of 72,000. This growth was matched by the increase in TV customers, along with 58,000 broadband additions in the fixed network. With the merger of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS, positive regulatory decisions on unbundled local loop (ULL) lines, and encouraging indications of how vectoring will be deployed in Germany, promising prospects are opening up for the Group. At the same time, Deutsche Telekom generated a year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit of more than 30 percent to EUR 767 million in the first quarter. Reported net profit increased by 3.5 percent to EUR 564 million. Net revenue decreased by 4.5 percent compared with the prior-year period to EUR 13.8 billion. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA declined by 4.3 percent to EUR 4.3 billion. This results in an unchanged adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.1 percent compared with the first quarter of 2012. Free cash flow between January and March 2013 amounted to EUR 1.0 billion, down 7.5 percent on the prior-year quarter. This is in line with the guidance for the year, which is below the 2012 level. Deutsche Telekom therefore confirmed its guidance of free cash flow of around EUR 5 billion for 2013. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in at around EUR 17.4 billion plus pro rata contribution for the year from the consolidation of MetroPCS. "We have resolved some major issues," said René Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom. "The biggest of those were our customer figures in the United States, which are finally back on the up. The positive regulatory decisions form the basis for our planned broadband build-out. " In terms of cash capex, investments exceeded the EUR 3.0 billion mark in the first quarter of 2013. However, the growth of almost 40 percent compared with the first three months of 2012 was not yet attributable to the intensified network roll-out planned for the coming years, but rather to expenditure for the acquisition of spectrum in the Netherlands. As of March 31, 2013, net debt amounted to EUR 37.1 billion. Thus, the Group reduced its debt by EUR 1.5 billion against March 31, 2012. Germany - Mobile service revenues improved further In its home market, positive trends continued for Deutsche Telekom in the first quarter of 2013. Smartphone sales recorded growth of 16 percent, reaching over a million. In the fixed network, fiber-optic products are growing increasingly important. The total number of them (VDSL and FTTH) climbed 63 percent, compared with the first quarter of 2012, to 1.1 million. With 156,000 new fiber-optic customers in the quarter, Deutsche Telekom achieved a record high. Of these customers, 46,000 came from the wholesale area, mainly due to the successful launch of what is known as the contingent model. The number of mobile contract customers increased by 441,000 in the first three months of the year, after a decline of 107,000 in the prior-year quarter. In addition to the expanding reseller segment (service providers), new customer growth was also attributable to 144,000 new customers under the Deutsche Telekom and Congstar brands. Revenue in the Germany operating segment amounted to EUR 5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2013, 1.6 percent lower than in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 3.8 percent to EUR 2.3 billion due to an increase in market investments, giving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.5 percent. Adjusted for the reduction in mobile termination rates, service revenues in the German mobile business remained more or less stable compared with the first quarter of 2012, down just 0.1 percent. This was the best figure since the fourth quarter of 2011 and underlines the progress Deutsche Telekom has made compared with the competition. USA - Trend reversal in customer numbers At the start of 2013, T-Mobile USA's competitive position improved substantially thanks to a number of initiatives. The most important point is the conclusion of the merger with MetroPCS as of April 30, 2013. The merger opens the way for anticipated cost synergies with a present value of USD 6 to 7 billion, improves the mobile spectrum available, and increases the number of customers of the new joint company by some 9 million. Other milestones for T-Mobile USA so far in 2013 have been the marketing of the successful value plan as part of the uncarrier strategy and, since April, of the Apple iPhone. Some 500,000 iPhones were sold in the first four weeks after marketing began. The U.S. subsidiary already recorded successes in customer figures between January and March of this year. The number of branded customers grew for the first time in four years. The number of branded contract customers declined by 199,000, after a decrease of 510,000 a year earlier. The total number of customers increased by 579,000 to 34 million. Revenue in the United States operating segment amounted to EUR 3.5 billion in the first quarter, 8.0 percent lower than in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 9.7 percent to EUR 0.9 billion. In U.S. dollars, revenue decreased by 7.3 percent, while adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9.0 percent. Europe - Growth in mobile data The European subsidiaries made progress in growth areas, while at the same time battling with negative effects from the economy and regulation. Total revenue in the Europe operating segment declined 6.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 3.3 billion. Excluding the reduction in mobile termination rates, the decline in revenue would have been much lower at 3.4 percent. In Greece, for example, rates were reduced by 74 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 8.6 percent, to EUR 1.1 billion. More than half of this was attributable to regulatory decisions in mobile communications and special taxes for telecommunications companies in Hungary. As of this year, a tax is being levied in Hungary on infrastructure, calculated by kilometer of line. Thus, in the first quarter, Magyar Telekom paid an additional EUR 23 million for the full year 2013, to maintain and expand the infrastructure. In the first three months of the new year, mobile data revenue in Europe increased substantially by 14 percent year-on-year due to exchange rate effects. Successes were also recorded in B2B/ICT business, with revenue increasing by 4.3 percent. This revenue growth was slowed in part by reduced spending on the part of public institutions. Netted across all national companies, 72,000 new mobile contract customers, 72,000 new TV customers, and 58,000 new broadband customers were gained. After the end of the quarter, the OTE group concluded an agreement to sell its wholly-owned Bulgarian subsidiaries Globul and Germanos for EUR 0.7 billion (before purchase price allocation) to the Norwegian telecommunications provider Telenor. The agreement is still subject to the necessary approvals. In the first quarter, OTE had already reached an agreement on the sale of HellasSat. These transactions, combined with the existing liquidity reserves and the successful bond issues in the first quarter of 2013, will bring long-term stability and financial independence for the group, thereby fully covering its financing requirements for the coming years. Once complete, the OTE group's net debt will have decreased by EUR 2.4 billion, or more than half, compared with the end of 2010, to a figure expected to total around EUR 1.9 billion. In addition, the expansion of growth areas in mobile data and broadband business can be driven forward in both the consumer and business customer segments. Systems Solutions - Market Unit delivers stable figures The positive trend for T-Systems in the fourth quarter of 2012 is continuing. In the first quarter of 2013, Deutsche Telekom AG's Systems Solutions segment recorded strong order entry of EUR 2.1 billion, up 33 percent compared with the prior-year period. This was due to agreements with EADS and the Swiss National Railways (SBB) as well as numerous deals for cloud services. In the area of intelligent networks, T-Systems concluded further strategically important agreements and partnerships. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary is working with BMW and Sixt to bring hotspots to the car from this summer and, for Daimler, it is developing the communications infrastructure for online services in the car. External revenues remained almost stable at EUR 1.6 billion in what was a difficult competitive environment characterized by price pressure. By contrast, in the Telekom IT unit, which comprises the Group's internal IT business in Germany, revenue fell as expected, falling to 25 percent below the prior-year level due to seasonal effects. The EBIT margin of the Market Unit, which manages Deutsche Telekom's corporate customers worldwide, increased from minus 0.7 percent in the prior year to 0.4 percent. This is the result of efficiency enhancement measures, as well as of improvements in numerous new agreements from the past year. The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance*:

Q1 2013 millions of EUR Q1 2012 millions of EUR a Change % FY 2012 millions of EUR a Revenue 13,785 14,432 (4.5) 58,169 Of which: domestic 6,298 6,408 (1.7) 25,775 Of which: international 7,487 8,024 (6.7) 32,394 EBITDA 4,079 4,397 (7.2) 17,995 Adjusted EBITDA 4,288 4,482 (4.3) 17,973 Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.1% 31.1% n.a. 30.9% Net profit 564 545 3.5 (5,353) Adjusted net profit 767 586 30.9 2,537 Free cash flow b 1,038 1,122 (7.5) 6,239 Cash capex c 3,024 2,169 (39.4) 8,432 Net debt 37,119 38,627 (3.9) 36,860 Number of employees at the reporting date 229,456 234,067 (2.0) 229,686

Comments on the table: a The prior-year comparatives were adjusted retrospectively due to the application of IAS 19 (amended) as of January 1, 2013. b Before dividend payments and spectrum investment, and before AT&T transaction. c Cash outflows for investments in property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

Germany operating segment*:

Q1 2013 millions of EUR Q1 2012 millions of EUR Change % FY 2012 millions of EUR Total revenue 5,566 5,659 (1.6) 22,736 Net revenue 5,216 5,320 (2.0) 21,384 EBITDA 2,118 2,324 (8.9) 8,606 Adjusted EBITDA 2,255 2,343 (3.8) 9,166 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.5% 41.4% (0.9p) 40.3% Number of employees (average) 68,672 69,867 (1.7) 68,653

Comments on the table: As of January 1, 2013, Regional Services and Solutions (RSS) was relocated from the Systems Solutions operating segment to the Germany operating segment with the aim of combining the market approach.

United States operating segment*:

Q1 2013 millions of EUR Q1 2012 millions of EUR Change % FY 2012 millions of EUR Total revenue 3,541 3,847 (8.0) 15,371 Net revenue 3,540 3,845 (7.9) 15,365 EBITDA 854 905 (5.6) 5,319 Adjusted EBITDA 888 983 (9.7) 3,840 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.1% 25.6% (0.5p) 25.0% Number of employees (average) 30,033 32,029 (6.2) 30,184

Europe operating segment*:

Q1 2013 millions of EUR Q1 2012 millions of EUR Change % FY 2012 millions of EUR Total revenue 3,327 3,575 (6.9) 14,406 Net revenue 3,172 3,400 (6.7) 13,733 EBITDA 1,131 1,186 (4.6) 4,728 Adjusted EBITDA 1,089 1,192 (8.6) 4,936 Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7% 33.3% (0.6p) 34.3% Number of employees (average) 57,495 58,256 (1.3) 58,723

Comments on the table: The contributions of the national companies generally correspond to their respective unconsolidated financial statements and do not take consolidation effects at operating segment level into account. Since January 1, 2013, tasks and functions of Group Technology including the Global Network Factory, which was previously part of Group Headquarters & Group Services (previously: Group Headquarters & Shared Services), have been reported under the Europe segment. Reporting was changed to improve the way in which these units can be managed. Comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

Systems Solutions operating segment*:

Q1 2013 millions of EUR Q1 2012 millions of EUR Change % FY 2012 millions of EUR Order entry 2,098 1,577 33.0 8,737 Total revenue 2,319 2,456 (5.6) 10,016 Net revenue 1,607 1,624 (1.0) 6,609 EBIT (66) (58) (13.8) (307) Adjusted EBIT 8 (13) n.a. 110 Adjusted EBIT margin 0.4% (0.5)% 0.8p 1.1% EBITDA 115 97 18.6 342 Adjusted EBITDA 175 142 23.2 747 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.5% 5.8% 1.7p 7.5% Number of employees (average) 51,598 52,510 (1.7) 52,742

Comments on the table: As of January 1, 2013, Regional Services and Solutions (RSS) was relocated from the Systems Solutions operating segment to the Germany operating segment with the aim of combining the market approach.

Group Headquarters & Group Services*:

Q1 2013 millions of EUR Q1 2012 millions of EUR Change % FY 2012 millions of EUR Total revenue 691 675 2.4 2,835 Net revenue 250 243 2.9 1,078 EBITDA (120) (102) (17.6) (997) Adjusted EBITDA (99) (163) 39.3 (715) Number of employees (average) 21,948 21,879 0.3 22,040

Comments on the table: Since January 1, 2013, tasks and functions of Group Technology including the Global Network Factory, which was previously part of Group Headquarters & Group Services (previously: Group Headquarters & Shared Services), have been reported under the Europe segment. Reporting was changed to improve the way in which these units can be managed. Comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly. * Deutsche Telekom defines EBITDA as profit/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses.

Development of customer numbers in the first quarter of 2013

Germany operating segment:

Mar. 31, 2013 thousands Mar. 31, 2012 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines 22,113 23,140 (1,027) (4.4) Of which: IP-based 1,215 628 587 93.5 Broadband lines 12,443 12,367 76 0.6 TV (IPTV, satellite) 2,036 1,725 311 18.0 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 9,422 9,602 (180) (1.9) Wholesale unbundled lines 1,362 1,253 109 8.7 Wholesale bundled lines 483 657 (174) (26.5) Mobile communications Mobile customers 37,005 35,100 1,905 5.4

United States operating segment:

Mar. 31, 2013 thousands Mar. 31, 2012 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers 33,968 33,373 595 1.8

Europe operating segment:

Mar. 31, 2013 thousands Mar. 31, 2012 thousands Change thousands Change % Europe total Mobile customers 61,503 60,208 1,295 2.2 Fixed-network lines 9,869 10,387 (518) (5.0) Of which: IP-based 2,068 1,344 724 53.9 Retail broadband lines 4,817 4,614 203 4.4 TV (IPTV, satellite, cable) 3,007 2,701 306 11.3 ULL/Wholesale PSTN 2,186 2,117 69 3.3 Wholesale bundled lines 154 153 1 0.7 Wholesale unbundled lines 80 54 26 48.1

Comments on the table: Since January 1, 2013, fixed-network lines have been broken down by technology. This change also includes the addition of broadband cable lines and the recognition of wholesale PSTN lines together with the unbundled local loop lines (ULLs). Prior-period comparatives have been adjusted accordingly.

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with regard to the expected development of revenue, earnings, profits from operations, depreciation and amortization, cash flows, and personnel-related measures. They should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. Among the factors that might influence our ability to achieve our objectives are the progress of our workforce reduction initiative and other cost-saving measures, and the impact of other significant strategic, labor, or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and our network upgrade and expansion initiatives. In addition, stronger than expected competition, technological change, legal proceedings, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on our costs and revenue development. Further, the economic downturn in our markets and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on our business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. Changes to our expectations concerning future cash flows may lead to impairment write downs of assets carried at historical cost, which may materially affect our results at the group and operating segment levels. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, our actual performance may materially differ from the performance expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We can offer no assurance that our estimates or expectations will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom alsopresents non-GAAP financial performance measures, including, among others, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.