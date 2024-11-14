Deutsche Telekom remains on track for growth in the third quarter and raises financial guidance for full-year 2024

Delivered as promised. Deutsche Telekom remained on course for success in the third quarter of 2024, in line with the plans recently outlined by the company at its Capital Markets Day in mid-October. Revenue increased in the period from July to September by 3.6 percent year-on-year in organic terms – i.e., excluding exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the composition of the Group – to 28.5 billion euros. Service revenues grew by 3.8 percent in organic terms to 24.1 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased in the reporting period by 6.4 percent in organic terms to 11.1 billion euros. The growth rates for reported figures, i.e., not in organic terms, were slightly lower due solely to the arithmetical effect of exchange rate fluctuations: Revenue was up by 3.4 percent, service revenue by 3.7 percent, and adjusted EBITDA AL by 5.8 percent.

“The growth momentum continues unabated on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Christian Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom. “At the same time, we have successfully brought our leverage ratio back down to below our target value.”

The ratio of net debt (including lease liabilities) to adjusted EBITDA was 2.64 at the end of September, down from 2.94 one year earlier and back below the target value of 2.75. Stronger free cash flow AL, which grew year-on-year by 28.3 percent in the first nine months of 2024, contributed to this development. At 6.2 billion euros, free cash flow AL was up 32.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024. In October, the rating agency Moody’s raised the long-term rating outlook of Deutsche Telekom to positive. The Deutsche Telekom share has now reached a 23-year high.

Reported net profit came in at 3.0 billion euros, up by more than 50 percent against the prior-year comparative. On an adjusted basis, net profit increased by 3.0 percent to 2.3 billion euros. The difference between these two figures is mainly due to net positive special factors from the measurement of several financial investments prompted by a reduction in discount rates following changes in the capital market environment. Adjusted earnings per share reached 1.43 euros after nine months, up by 16 percent as against the same period in 2023, putting this figure on track to reach the full-year target of over 1.75 euros.

In view of the positive development of business both at T-Mobile US and in business outside of the United States, the Group has raised its full-year guidance. Deutsche Telekom now expects to report adjusted EBITDA AL of around 43.0 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 42.9 billion euros. This relates to T-Mobile US raising the mid-point of its guidance range by 50 million U.S. dollars, and to an expected increase in earnings of now 0.1 billion euros contributed by business outside of the United States. The guidance for free cash flow AL remains unchanged at around 19.0 billion euros.

Deutsche Telekom previously announced its plans for shareholder remuneration at its Capital Markets Day. The company is set to pay out a record dividend of 90 eurocents per share in the coming year for the current financial year, subject to approval by the relevant bodies. Deutsche Telekom is also planning share buy-backs for 2025 with a volume of up to 2 billion euros.

Germany: Fiber use continues to grow sharply

Use of fiber is gathering pace. In the third quarter, a record 131,000 customers opted for a fiber plan from Deutsche Telekom. This compares to 77,000 FTTH lines activated in the prior-year period. Broadband net adds totaled 38,000. 49 percent of retail broadband customers now use a rate plan offering speeds of up to 100 MBit/s and more. The number of new TV customers increased significantly to 76,000, up from 51,000 TV net adds in the prior-year period.

Deutsche Telekom once again posted a strong quarter on its domestic market with 327,000 branded mobile contract net adds. Mobile service revenues grew by 2.1 percent year-on-year between July and September.

Revenue in the Germany operating segment grew by 2.5 percent in the third quarter to 6.5 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 3.5 percent to 2.7 billion euros, resulting in a margin of 42.2 percent.

United States: Further industry-leading growth

T-Mobile US once again pulled ahead of its competitors with strong growth in key customer metrics in the third quarter of 2024. The postpaid customer base grew by 1.6 million, while the number of postpaid phone customers was up by 865,000. The churn rate in the key postpaid phone customer segment dropped to 0.86 percent, reaching a record low for a third quarter.

Service revenues increased by 5.2 percent in the quarter just ended to 16.7 billion U.S. dollars. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA AL rose 7.8 percent year-on-year to 8.0 billion euros. With these growth rates, the company is once again leading the industry.

Europe: Growth trajectory continues

Revenue and earnings continued to grow in the national companies in Europe in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 8.0 percent in organic terms to 1.2 billion euros. Revenue grew in the same period by 4.2 percent in organic terms compared with the prior-year period to 3.1 billion euros. The key service revenues increased by 4.7 percent.

The mobile contract customer base grew by 176,000 in the third quarter to 27.8 million, while the number of users of fixed-mobile convergence products passed the 8 million mark for the first time on the back of 143,000 FMC net adds in the same three months. The number of broadband customers increased by 47,000, and the number of TV customers by 41,000. Greece was the biggest contributor with 24,000 TV net adds, thanks in part to an attractive portfolio of sports broadcasting rights.

Systems Solutions: Sustained uptrend

T-Systems underpinned the solid uptrend of recent times with consistently positive financial performance indicators. In the period July to September, the company recorded an increase in order entry of 18.0 percent year-on-year in organic terms to 870 million euros. Revenue grew in the same period by 3.3 percent in organic terms to 991 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 17.0 percent in organic terms to 102 million euros. T-Systems contributed to the increase in value of the Group with a positive cash contribution of 28 million euros, up from 18 million euros in the third quarter of the previous year.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance





Q3 2024 millions of € Q3 2023 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2024 millions of € Q1-Q3 2023 millions of € Change % FY 2023 millions of € Net revenue 28,501 27,556 3.4 84,838 82,616 2.7 111,985 Proportion generated internationally % 76.0 76.6 -0.6p 75.9 77.1 -1.2p 77.0 Service revenue 24,127 23,258 3.7 71,700 69,025 3.9 92,919 Adjusted EBITDA 12,689 12,074 5.1 37,158 35,212 5.5 46,831 Adjusted EBITDA AL 11,096 10,486 5.8 32,389 30,488 6.2 40,497 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 2,957 1,924 53.7 7,027 18,823 -62.7 17,788 Adjusted net profit (after non-controlling interests) 2,335 2,268 3.0 7,051 6,114 15.3 7,940 Earnings per share € 0.60 0.39 55.2 1.42 3.78 -62.5 3.57 Adjusted earnings per share € 0.47 0.46 4.0 1.43 1.23 16.0 1.60 Free cash flow AL 6,189 4,688 32.0 15,126 11,789 28.3 16,141 Cash capex a 5,793 4,265 35.8 14,370 13,702 4.9 17,866 Cash capex a (before spectrum) 3,601 4,062 -11.4 11,946 13,243 -9.8 16,591 Net debt (including leases)





128,723 137,128 -6.1 132,279 Number of employees b





199,923 204,236 -2.1 199,652 Of which in Germany





75,856 79,672 -4.8 78,600

Comments on the table

New partners for the cell tower business

On July 13, 2022, Deutsche Telekom agreed to sell a 51.0 percent stake in the tower business companies in Germany and Austria (GD Towers) to DigitalBridge and Brookfield. The transaction was consummated on February 1, 2023. From this date onward, GD Towers is no longer included in the Group’s figures as a fully consolidated entity.

The sale resulted in a gain on deconsolidation, recognized in reported net profit, in the first quarter of 2023 of 12.9 billion euros. This extraordinary income has been eliminated from the adjusted net profit for the first nine months of 2023 and full-year 2023.

The stake in the cell tower business retained by Deutsche Telekom of 49.0 percent has been recognized using the equity method since February 1, 2023.

The GD tower company DFMG Deutsche Funkturm GmbH continues to build and operate passive infrastructure for Deutsche Telekom’s mobile network. This primarily comprises the concrete or steel mast, its foundation, the power connection, cooling, and climate control. It does not include the active network technology (primarily the antennas) or the fiber-optic circuits. These remain the property of Deutsche Telekom.

a) Cash outflows for investments in property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

b) At reporting date.

Operating segments: Development of operations





Q3 2024 millions of € Q3 2023 millions of € Change % Q1-Q3 2024 millions of € Q1-Q3 2023 millions of € Change % FY 2023 millions of € Germany Total revenue 6,465 6,308 2.5 19,132 18,598 2.9 25,187 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,731 2,638 3.5 7,859 7,655 2.7 10,238 United States













Total revenue 18,293 17,638 3.7 54,584 53,455 2.1 72,436 in USD 20,100 19,188 4.7 59,334 57,911 2.5 78,340 Adjusted EBITDA AL 7,245 6,791 6.7 21,414 19,882 7.7 26,409 in USD 7,962 7,384 7.8 23,279 21,540 8.1 28,567 Europe













Total revenue 3,110 2,995 3.9 9,142 8,678 5.3 11,790 Adjusted EBITDA AL 1,180 1,095 7.7 3,356 3,102 8.2 4,114 Systems Solutions













Order entry 870 742 17.2 2,650 2,241 18.2 3,628 Total revenue 991 960 3.3 2,966 2,865 3.5 3,896 Adjusted EBITDA AL 102 86 18.9 267 245 8.8 321

Operating segments: Development of customer numbers in the third quarter of 2024

Sept. 30, 2024 thousands June 30, 2024 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 66,920 65,192 1,728 2.7 Of which contract customers 26,203 25,838 365 1.4 Fixed-network lines 17,212 17,253 -41 -0.2 Broadband lines 15,136 15,098 38 0.3 Of which optical fiber a 13,152 13,065 86 0.7 Television (IPTV, satellite) 4,590 4,514 77 1.7 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 2,020 2,181 -161 -7.4 United States







Customers 127,492 125,893 1,600 1.3 Of which postpaid customers 102,185 100,610 1,575 1.6 Of which prepaid customers 25,307 25,283 24 0.1 Europe







Mobile customers 49,712 49,287 425 0.9 Of which contract customers 27,764 27,588 176 0.6 Fixed-network lines 8,045 8,033 12 0.1 Broadband customers 7,146 7,099 47 0.7 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,375 4,334 41 0.9

Comments on the table

a. Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

Operating segments: Development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison

Sept. 30, 2024 thousands Sept. 30, 2023 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 66,920 59,778 7,142 11.9 Of which contract customers 26,203 24,811 1,392 5.6 Fixed-network lines 17,212 17,352 -140 -0.8 Broadband lines 15,136 14,952 184 1.2 Of which optical fiber a 13,152 12,620 531 4.2 Television (IPTV, satellite) 4,590 4,259 331 7.8 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 2,020 2,690 -670 -24.9 United States







Customers 127,492 117,907 9,585 8.1 Of which postpaid customers 102,185 96,312 5,873 6.1 Of which prepaid customers 25,307 21,595 3,712 17.2 Europe







Mobile customers 49,712 47,949 1,763 3.7 Of which contract customers 27,764 26,976 788 2.9 Fixed-network lines 8,045 7,995 50 0.6 Broadband customers 7,146 6,913 233 3.4 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,375 4,246 129 3.0

Comments on the table

a. Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).





This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA AL, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin AL, core EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.







About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance