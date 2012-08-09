Deutsche Telekom confirms guidance for the year and dividend statement after solid quarterly figures

Deutsche Telekom recorded stable earnings and a solid growth trend in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2012. On the back of this performance, the Board of Management has confirmed its guidance for the full year 2012: adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 18 billion and free cash flow of around EUR 6 billion. Plans for a minimum dividend payment of EUR 0.70 per share for the 2012 financial year remain unchanged. "We are keeping our word and providing a good deal of reliability to the market with very solid figures," said René Obermann, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "We do of course continue to face a number of challenges, but we are performing very respectably compared with our competitors." The Group's adjusted EBITDA from April to June remained unchanged year-on-year at EUR 4.7 billion. Revenue also remained practically stable, declining 0.7 percent to EUR 14.4 billion, and this in turn saw the adjusted EBITDA margin improve to 32.7 percent compared with 32.4 percent in the second quarter of 2011. Free cash flow in the second quarter came in at EUR 1.7 billion, a year-on-year decrease of around 5.6 percent. Looking at the first half of the year, adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 9.2 billion, the exact same level as the prior-year period. This was also the case for free cash flow, which came in at EUR 2.8 billion. Excluding exchange-rate effects, which had a positive impact in the case of the U.S. dollar and a negative impact in the case of the zloty and the forint, there was a slight decline of EUR 0.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the first half of the year. Reported net profit increased by 76.4 percent in the second quarter of 2012 to EUR 614 million, benefiting from a year-on-year decline in special factors of around two thirds to EUR 0.2 billion in the second quarter. The largest individual factor was the recognition of provisions in the second quarter of 2011 for the early retirement programs in the Germany segment which the Group is using as a means of carrying out socially-responsible staff restructuring. Adjusted net profit declined 13.9 percent in the second quarter of 2012 to EUR 819 million. This figure was negatively impacted by the charging of regular depreciation and amortization of EUR 0.6 billion again at T-Mobile USA in the second quarter of 2012, in accordance with accounting rules. Due to the planned sale of T-Mobile USA to AT&T and the resulting reclassification of T-Mobile USA as required by the applicable accounting standards, depreciation and amortization was not charged in the second quarter of the previous year, but rather retrospectively in the fourth quarter of that year. At EUR 3.8 billion, the Group invested 5.1 percent less in terms of cash capex in the first half of 2012 than in the prior-year period, representing a slight decline. All key balance sheet ratios remained solid. At the end of the quarter, net debt stood at EUR 41.0 billion, EUR 2.3 billion less than on June 30, 2011. Germany - growth in customer numbers and profitabilit The second quarter in Germany was marked by strong growth with the television service Entertain, with the number of users climbing to 1.8 million, 40.7 percent more than in the prior-year period. Over 100,000 new customers signed up for this future-oriented television service in the second quarter alone. The mobile contract customer base grew by 464,000 customers in the past quarter. Most of these new customers were added in the reseller segment, which generates lower average revenues per user. The number of line losses fell to a record low once again, dropping to 236,000 between April and June. This represents a year-on-year decrease of 20 percent. Turning to financial figures, the Germany operating segment further increased profitability. The adjusted EBITDA margin climbed 0.4 percentage points year-on-year to 42.0 percent in the second quarter of 2012. While revenue declined by 3.1 percent to EUR 5.6 billion, adjusted EBITDA from business in Germany decreased by 2.2 percent to EUR 2.4 billion due to higher investments in the market. Service revenues in mobile communications were once again unsatisfactory, with a 1.0-percent decline. However, the year-on-year decline was smaller than in the first quarter, when it was 1.8 percent. Growth in mobile data revenues continued unabated, with a 19-percent increase to EUR 484 million in the second quarter. Twenty-nine percent of the average revenue per user now comes from mobile data compared with 24 percent one year ago. Europe - further increase in competitiveness The European national companies continued to hold their ground in a difficult environment between April and June 2012, proving to be particularly strong compared with their competitors. However, with further deterioration in the economic situation of many countries, intense competitive pressure, and regulatory intervention, revenue and earnings still suffered. Added to this were the negative exchange rate effects, in particular those of the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint. Consequently, the Europe operating segment saw revenue decline by 5.9 percent to EUR 3.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA decrease by 8.8 percent to EUR 1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2012 compared with the prior-year period. Excluding the exchange rate effects, the decline in revenue and adjusted EBITDA would have been smaller, at 3.8 percent and 6.7 percent respectively. Turning to the individual national companies, OTE in Greece recorded remarkable efficiency gains, with its adjusted EBITDA margin increasing by 2.2 percentage points year-on-year to 36.4 percent in the second quarter of 2012 thanks to successful cost-cutting measures. Cutting costs also had a positive impact on profitability in the Netherlands. T-Mobile Netherlands achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.7 percent compared with 29.4 percent the previous year. The number of mobile contract customers across all European companies increased by around 1.0 million to 27.6 million in the space of a year (including T-Systems' customers in Hungary). Smartphones now account for 60 percent of all devices sold, up from 43 percent one year ago. The more widespread use of smartphones also impacted mobile data revenues, which grew by 21.2 percent year-on-year in Europe, or as much as 24.5 percent when adjusted for exchange rate effects. USA - earnings significantly improved T-Mobile USA significantly improved its profitability in the past quarter thanks to considerable efficiency gains. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 27.7 percent. With a revenue increase of 8.7 percent to EUR 3.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.1 billion. Measured in dollars, there was a slight decline of 3.1 percent in revenue for the second quarter of 2012 and an increase of 5.7 percent in adjusted EBITDA compared with the prior-year period. Customer figures in the United States continue to present a major challenge. While T-Mobile USA did significantly improve its churn rate for branded contract customers year-on-year from 2.6 percent to 2.1 percent, the industry-wide trend toward fewer gross additions resulted in an overall loss of 205,000 customers in the second quarter. There were 557,000 net losses of branded contract customers. By contrast, the number of branded prepaid customers rose by 227,000, following a loss of 71,000 customers in the second quarter of 2011. Average data revenue per customer for branded contract customers rose by 15 percent year-on-year in the past quarter to USD 19.16. Systems Solutions - growth in order entry The second quarter of 2012 saw a pleasing trend in new orders for T-Systems . The volume of new orders increased by 8.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.2 billion. Deals such as those concluded with British energy group BP and Swiss industrial group Georg Fischer show that T-Systems is once again securing an increasing number of major deals. Revenue was hit by sustained competitive pressure and price erosion in the ITC industry. T-Systems saw its total revenue for the second quarter decline by 1.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.2 billion, with external revenues decreasing by 1.5 percent. At the same time, there was growth resulting from a strong performance in new business at international level, where external revenues increased by 5.9 percent year-on-year. There was a positive trend in the key earnings indicators. Adjusted EBIT rose by 55.6 percent in the quarter to EUR 70 million, leading to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.1 percent compared with 2.0 percent the previous year. Adjusted EBIT increased to 54.1 percent and the adjusted EBIT margin to 2.5 percent in the first half of the year. Taking service products from the growth area of cloud computing, T-Systems fended off fierce competition to secure deals with several corporate customers. For example, VW's Spanish subsidiary Seat implemented a major cloud project in the reporting period and will use information and communications technology on a dynamic basis in future, adapted to its current business needs. Further progress was made with intelligent network solutions. For example, energy supplier RWE chose Deutsche Telekom as its service provider for smart metering. The deal involves the installation of 15,000 digital electricity meters in the city of Mühlheim an der Ruhr. The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance*:

Q2 2012 millions of EUR Q2 2011 millions of EUR Change % H1 2012 millions of EUR H1 2011 millions of EUR Change % FY 2011 millions of EUR Net revenue 14,379 14,475 (0.7) 28,811 29,072 (0.9) 58,653 Of which: domestic 6,339 6,612 (4.1) 12,747 13,188 (3.3) 26,361 Of which: international 8,040 7,863 2.3 16,064 15,884 1.1 32,292 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 1,609 1,584 1.6 2,827 3,228 (12.4) 5,586 Adjusted EBIT 1,900 2,463 (22.9) 3,643 4,290 (15.1) 7,606 EBITDA 4,409 3,807 15.8 8,361 8,105 3.2 20,022 Adjusted EBITDA 4,697 4,687 0.2 9,174 9,167 0.1 18,685 Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7% 32.4% 0.3%p 31.8% 31.5% 0.3%p 31.8% Net profit 614 348 76.4 852 828 2.9 557 Adjusted net profit 819 951 (13.9) 1,400 1,652 (15.3) 2,851 Free cash flow a 1,668 1,767 (5.6) 2,790 2,828 (1.3) 6,421 Cash capex b 1,626 1,879 (13.5) 3,795 3,999 (5.1) 8,406 Net debt 41,030 43,324 (5.3) 40,121 Number of employees at the reporting date 233,283 240,857 (3.1) 235,132

Comments on the table: a Before dividend payments and investments in spectrum, and before the effects of the PTC and AT&T transactions. b Cash outflows for investments in property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

Germanyoperating segment*:

Q2 2012 millions of EUR Q2 2011 millions of EUR Change % H1 2012 millions of EUR H1 2011 millions of EUR Change % FY 2011 millions of EUR Total revenue 5,610 5,789 (3.1) 11,268 11,583 (2.7) 23,201 Net revenue 5,284 5,432 (2.7) 10,604 10,886 (2.6) 21,783 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 1,170 828 41.3 2,057 2,053 0.2 4,359 Adjusted EBIT 1,231 1,316 (6.5) 2,414 2,610 (7.5) 5,066 EBITDA 2,294 1,919 19.5 4,300 4,200 2.4 8,767 Adjusted EBITDA 2,355 2,407 (2.2) 4,657 4,757 (2.1) 9,474 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.0% 41.6% 0.4%p 41.3% 41.0% 0.3%p 40.8% Number of employees (average) 72,372 73,759 (1.9) 72,707 74,022 (1.8) 73,709

Comments on the table: The activities and functions of the Digital Services growth area and of the Internet service provider STRATO (Consumers) that were previously reported under the Germany operating segment, have been consolidated under Group Headquarters & Shared Services from January 1, 2012, and reported as part of the DBU (Digital Business Unit). The prior-year figures have been adjusted for better comparability.

Europeoperating segment*:

Q2 2012 millions of EUR Q2 2011 millions of EUR Change% H1 2012 millions of EUR H1 2011 millions of EUR Change % FY 2011 millions of EUR Total revenue 3,584 3,807 (5.9) 7,159 7,479 (4.3) 15,124 Greece 828 886 (6.5) 1,647 1,749 (5.8) 3,546 Romania 260 269 (3.3) 524 531 (1.3) 1,072 Hungary 333 370 (10.0) 668 722 (7.5) 1,438 Poland 418 453 (7.7) 831 893 (6.9) 1,740 CzechRepublic 259 282 (8.2) 514 550 (6.5) 1,092 Croatia 245 269 (8.9) 484 525 (7.8) 1,084 Netherlands 419 436 (3.9) 840 854 (1.6) 1,747 Slovakia 202 230 (12.2) 408 432 (5.6) 886 Austria 217 227 (4.4) 444 456 (2.6) 924 Bulgaria 102 102 0.0 199 198 0.5 413 Other a 354 345 2.6 705 684 3.1 1,414 Net revenue 3,416 3,637 (6.1) 6,816 7,141 (4.6) 14,431 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 462 465 (0.6) 912 830 9.9 780 Adjusted EBIT 497 535 (7.1) 953 961 (0.8) 2,066 EBITDA 1,168 1,245 (6.2) 2,335 2,411 (3.2) 4,995 Adjusted EBITDA 1,200 1,316 (8.8) 2,373 2,542 (6.6) 5,241 Greece 301 303 (0.7) 610 630 (3.2) 1,300 Romania 69 68 1.5 138 129 7.0 274 Hungary 115 144 (20.1) 237 289 (18.0) 542 Poland 139 176 (21.0) 266 320 (16.9) 629 CzechRepublic 116 139 (16.5) 239 275 (13.1) 509 Croatia 113 122 (7.4) 214 226 (5.3) 508 Netherlands 133 128 3.9 248 210 18.1 505 Slovakia 84 100 (16.0) 170 195 (12.8) 388 Austria 53 68 (22.1) 113 128 (11.7) 253 Bulgaria 39 39 0.0 73 76 (3.9) 158 Other a 40 32 25.0 69 64 7.8 181 Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.5% 34.5% (1.0%)p 33.1% 33.9% (0.8%)p 34.6% Number of employees (average) 58,518 60,509 (3.3) 57,995 61,438 (5.6) 60,105

Comments on the table: The contributions of the national companies generally correspond to their respective unconsolidated financial statements and do not take consolidation effects at operating segment level into consideration. a Other: national companies of Albania, the F.Y.R.O. Macedonia, and Montenegro, as well as ICSS and Europe Headquarters.

United Statesoperating segment*:

Q2 2012 millions of EUR Q2 2011 millions of EUR Change % H1 2012 millions of EUR H1 2011 millions of EUR Change % FY 2011 millions of EUR Total revenue 3,816 3,510 8.7 7,663 7,280 5.3 14,811 Net revenue 3,815 3,507 8.8 7,660 7,274 5.3 14,801 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) 396 868 (54.4) 740 1,269 (41.7) (710) Adjusted EBIT 418 892 (53.1) 840 1,300 (35.4) 1,721 EBITDA 1,036 868 19.4 1,941 1,732 12.1 3,697 Adjusted EBITDA 1,058 892 18.6 2,041 1,763 15.8 3,831 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7% 25.4% 2.3%p 26.6% 24.2% 2.4%p 25.9% Number of employees (average) 30,486 35,121 (13.2) 31,257 35,679 (12.4) 34,518

Systems Solutions operating segment*:

Q2 2012 millions of EUR Q2 2011 millions of EUR Change % H1 2012 millions of EUR H1 2011 millions of EUR Change % FY 2011 millions of EUR Total revenue 2,246 2,276 (1.3) 4,491 4,536 (1.0) 9,249 Of which: Computing Services 777 748 3.9 1,536 1,547 (0.7) 3,136 Of which: Desktop Services 302 340 (11.2) 636 675 (5.8) 1,373 Of which: Systems Integration 411 464 (11.4) 827 929 (11.0) 1,871 Of which: Telecommunica-tions 766 770 (0.5) 1,574 1,541 2.1 3,197 Of which: Other a (10) (45) 77.8 (82) (156) 47.4 (328) Net revenue 1,613 1,638 (1.5) 3,238 3,254 (0.5) 6,567 Order entry 2,207 2,039 8.2 3,949 4,632 (14.7) 8,826 EBIT (38) 22 n.a. (73) 11 n.a. (43) Adjusted EBIT 70 45 55.6 114 74 54.1 252 Adjusted EBIT margin 3.1% 2.0% 1.1%p 2.5% 1.6% 0.9 %p 2.7% EBITDA 110 174 (36.8) 223 323 (31.0) 597 Adjusted EBITDA 218 197 10.7 410 386 6.2 872 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7% 8.7% 1.0%p 9.1% 8.5 0.6%p 9.4% Number of employees (average) 48,701 48,254 0.9 48,603 48,222 0.8 48,224

Comment on the table: a Non-core activities and consolidation.

Group Headquarters & Shared Services*:

Q2 2012 millions of EUR Q2 2011 millions of EUR Change % H1 2012 millions of EUR H1 2011 millions of EUR Change % FY 2011 millions of EUR Total revenue 732 741 (1.2) 1,449 1,476 (1.8) 2,977 Net revenue 251 261 (3.8) 493 517 (4.6) 1,071 Profit (loss) from operations (EBIT) (361) (597) 39.5 (775) (921) 15.9 1,242 Adjusted EBIT (295) (323) 8.7 (643) (641) (0.3) (1,456) EBITDA (155) (382) 59.4 (358) (517) 30.8 2,081 Adjusted EBITDA (89) (108) 17.6 (226) (237) 4.6 (617) Number of employees (average) 23,463 23,940 (2.0) 23,478 23,914 (1.8) 23,813

Comments on the table: The activities and functions of the Digital Services growth area and of the Internet service provider STRATO (Consumers) that were previously reported under the Germany operating segment, have been consolidated under Group Headquarters & Shared Services from January 1, 2012, and reported as part of the DBU (Digital Business Unit). The prior-year figures have been adjusted for better comparability.

* Deutsche Telekom defines EBITDA as profit/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses.

Development of customer numbers in the second quarter of 2012 Germanyoperating segment:

June 30, 2012 thousands June 30, 2011 thousands Change thousands Change % Fixed network Fixed-network lines 22,904 24,017 (1,113) (4.6) Retail broadband lines 12,414 12,153 261 2.1 TV 1,830 1,301 529 40.7 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 9,582 9,562 20 0.2 Wholesale unbundled lines 1,267 1,155 112 9.7 Wholesale bundled lines 617 820 (203) (24.8) Mobile communications Mobile customers 35,470 34,517 953 2.8

Europeoperating segment:

June 30, 2012 thousands June 30, 2011 thousands Change thousands Change % Europetotal Fixed-network lines 10,248 10,929 (681) (6.2) Retail broadband lines 4,642 4,524 118 2.6 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 1,915 1,664 251 15.1 Wholesale unbundled lines 60 46 14 30.4 Wholesale bundled lines 154 161 (7) (4.3) Mobile customers 60,814 59,47 1,338 2.2 Greece Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 3,137 1,136 7,856 3,536 1,145 7,733 (399) (9) 123 (11.3) (0.8) 1.6 Romania Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 2,485 1,104 6,510 2,554 1,063 6,595 (69) 41 (85) (2.7) 3.9 (1.3) Hungary Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 1,439 864 4,821 1,523 818 4,773 (84) 46 48 (5.5) 5.6 1.0 Poland Mobile customers 15,048 13,203 1,845 14.0 CzechRepublic Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 105 105 5,377 89 89 5,425 16 16 (48) 18.0 18.0 (0.9) Croatia Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 1,342 652 2,378 1,407 647 2,988 (65) 5 (610) (4.6) 0.8 (20.4) Netherlands Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 290 281 4,744 299 289 4,829 (9) (8) (85) (3.0) (2.8) (1.8) Slovakia Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 993 470 2,325 1,039 453 2,349 (46) 17 (24) (4.4) 3.8 (1.0) Austria Mobile customers 4,069 3,878 191 4.9 Bulgaria Mobile customers 4,357 4,035 322 8.0 Other a Fixed-network lines Broadband lines Mobile customers 457 243 3,329 482 226 3,668 (25) 17 (339) (5.2) 7.5 (9.2)

Comment on the table: a Other: national companies of Albania, the F.Y.R.O. Macedonia, and Montenegro.

United Statesoperating segment:

June 30, 2012 thousands June 30, 2011 thousands Change thousands Change % Mobile customers 33,168 33,585 (417) (1.2)

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with regard to the expected development of revenue, earnings, profits from operations, depreciation and amortization, cash flows, and personnel-related measures. They should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. Among the factors that might influence our ability to achieve our objectives are the progress of our workforce reduction initiative and other cost-saving measures, and the impact of other significant strategic, labor, or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, business combinations, and our network upgrade and expansion initiatives. In addition, stronger than expected competition, technological change, legal proceedings, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on our costs and revenue development. Further, the economic downturn in our markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on our business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. Changes to our expectations concerning future cash flows may lead to impairment write downs of assets carried at historical cost, which may materially affect our results at the group and operating segment levels. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, our actual performance may materially differ from the performance expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We can offer no assurance that our estimates or expectations will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, we do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account or otherwise.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom also presents non-GAAP financial performance measures, including, among others, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-GAAP financial performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.