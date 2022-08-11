Deutsche Telekom continues growth course

Deutsche Telekom presented strong earnings again in the second quarter of 2022, enabling it to raise its guidance for the second time this year. The Group’s adjusted EBITDA AL is now expected to reach around 37 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of more than 36.6 billion euros. This is attributable both to the positive development of business at T-Mobile US and to the strong performance outside the United States. Free cash flow AL is still expected to reach more than 10 billion euros for the full year. The business excluding the United States is expected to make a contribution that is around 0.1 billion higher than anticipated previously.

“We continue to grow, despite the difficult economic environment,” said Tim Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom. “We are well on track this year to meet our ambitious targets announced at the 2021 Capital Markets Day. Our investments are paying off.”

Net revenue increased by 5.9 percent in the second quarter to 28.2 billion euros. High-value service revenues developed particularly well, growing by 10.8 percent. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 5.0 percent compared with the prior-year period to 9.9 billion euros.

In organic terms, i.e., adjusted for exchange rate effects and changes in the composition of the Group, revenue in the second quarter remained more or less unchanged at the prior-year level. Service revenues increased by 4.3 percent in the three-month period. Adjusted EBITDA AL decreased slightly by 0.9 percent on account of the shift away from the former Sprint’s handset leasing model.

In terms of cash capex excluding expenses for mobile spectrum, the Group invested around 5 billion euros between April and June, i.e., 16.3 percent more than in the second quarter of 2021. Free cash flow AL was at the prior-year level of 2.8 billion euros.

Adjusted net profit increased by 15.7 percent in the second quarter to 2.4 billion euros, driven in particular by higher earnings from operations. Reported net profit declined, primarily due to higher expenses for the integration of Sprint in the United States.

Germany: revenue and earnings continue to grow

The Germany segment delivered strong financials in the second quarter of 2022. Revenue grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year to 6.1 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL recorded even stronger

growth of 3.1 percent to 2.4 billion euros in the second quarter. This corresponds to an EBITDA AL

margin of 40.0 percent and earnings growth for 23 quarters in a row.

In mobile communications, service revenues grew by 2.6 percent, continuing the high-level growth of the previous quarters. Branded contract net additions of 194,000 substantially exceeded the prior-year quarter.

Telekom remains the strongest broadband provider in the German market, which was weaker overall in the second quarter. 45,000 broadband net additions were recorded between April and June. The number of fiber-optic-based lines (FTTx, retail and wholesale) increased to 17.7 million. This means that around 75 percent of retail broadband customers are already using the fiber infrastructure.

United States: customer growth at record level

In the second quarter of 2022, the mobile postpaid net additions were at a record level of 1.7 million: the best-ever customer growth in a second quarter, more than the competitors AT&T and Verizon in this quarter combined. The total customer base increased to 110 million, up 5.2 million year-on-year.

Total revenue at T-Mobile US decreased slightly by 1.1 percent in the reporting quarter to 19.8 billion U.S. dollars. This was due to the decline in revenue from handset leasing, due to the planned gradual withdrawal from this Sprint business model. Adjusted EBITDA AL declined by 2.4 percent to 6.7 billion U.S. dollars. Core adjusted EBITDA (U.S. GAAP), i.e., earnings adjusted for the effect of handset leasing, increased by 10.4 percent in organic terms. Thanks to the fact that the integration of Sprint has continued to progress well and rapidly, T-Mobile US is raising its guidance for the synergies from the business combination to between 5.4 and 5.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, up from the previous range of between 5.2 and 5.4 billion U.S. dollars. As a result, earnings in the U.S. business are expected to rise much more than previously planned to adjusted EBITDA AL of around 22.7 billion euros, instead of the previous guidance of more than 22.4 billion euros. The number of postpaid customers is expected to increase by 6 to 6.3 million, around 600,000 net additions more than were expected after the end of the first quarter.

Europe: growth course continues unabated

The European national companies continued to grow unabated in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA AL grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in organic terms, making 18 successive quarters of growth.

Revenue also recorded organic growth of 4.2 percent. The reported revenue of 2.7 billion euros was 2.7 percent lower than in the prior-year quarter. The difference between the reported and organic figures essentially results from the sale of the Romanian fixed-network business at the end of September 2021.

243,000 mobile contract net additions were recorded in the second quarter. Broadband net additions were at the same level as in the previous quarter at 70,000. 186,000 new users were won for fixed-mobile convergence products.

Systems Solutions: stable business development with earnings growth

The second quarter was largely stable at T-Systems. Revenue was on a par with the prior-year level at 1.0 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL again recorded substantial growth: up 13.9 percent to 82 million euros. Order entry stood at 930 million euros.

Group Development: partnership deal agreed for GD Towers

On July 14, Deutsche Telekom announced the sale of a 51 percent stake in GD Towers, the Group’s cell tower business in Germany and Austria, to DigitalBridge and Brookfield. The Group will continue to report on the development of the ongoing business until the transaction is closed.

At the end of the quarter, GD Towers featured 40,700 sites. Revenue increased by 4.6 percent in organic terms in the second quarter to 285 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL amounted to 174 million euros, an increase of 7.2 percent in organic terms.

The significant decline in the reported figures for revenue and earnings in the segment resulted from the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands, which was completed at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The Deutsche Telekom Group at a glance





Q2 2022 millions of € Q2 2021 millions of € Change % H1 2022 millions of € H1 2021 millions of € Change % FY 2021 millions of € Net revenue 28,168 26,593 5.9 56,191 52,983 6.1 108,794 Proportion generated internationally % 78.6 80.5 -1.9p 77.7 78.4 -0.7p 77.0 Service revenue 22,891 20,657 10.8 45,178 40,913 10.4 84,057 Adjusted EBITDA 11,476 10,877 5.5 22,912 21,575 6.2 43,175 Adjusted EBITDA AL 9,891 9,418 5.0 19,763 18,662 5.9 37,330 Net profit

(after non-controlling interests) 1,460 1,879 -22.3 5,409 2,815 92.1 4,176 Adjusted net profit (after non-controlling interests) 2,445 2,113 15.7 4,683 3,315 41.3 5,862 Free cash flow AL 2,759 2,766 -0.3 6,540 5,350 22.2 8,810 Cash capex a 5,086 4,322 17.7 12,259 16,593 -26.1 26,366 Cash capex a (before spectrum) 4,984 4,287 16.3 9,642 8,570 12.5 17,978 Net debt (including leasing) 146,104 127,972 14.2 132,142 Number of employees b 210,595 221,909 -5.1 216,528 Of which in Germany 83,365 87,477 -4.7 85,160

a. Cash outflows for investments in property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets (excluding goodwill).

b. At reporting date.

Operating segments: development of operations





Q2 2022 millions of € Q2 2021 millions of € Change % H1 2022 millions of € H1 2021 millions of € Change % FY 2021 millions of € Germany Total revenue 6,064 5,903 2.7 12,059 11,844 1.8 24,164 Adjusted EBITDA AL 2,426 2,354 3.1 4,815 4,659 3.3 9,520 United States Total revenue 18,626 16,643 11.9 36,673 33,126 10.7 68,359 US-$ 19,834 20,063 -1.1 40,084 39,929 0.4 80,806 Adjusted EBITDA AL 6,337 5,737 10.5 12,509 11,444 9.3 22,697 US-$ 6,748 6,917 -2.4 13,674 13,793 -0.9 26,871 Europe Total revenue 2,747 2,823 -2.7 5,451 5,551 -1.8 11,384 Adjusted EBITDA AL 986 994 -0.8 1,961 1,940 1.1 4,007 Systems Solutions Order entry 930 1,128 -17.6 2,027 2,019 0.4 4,174 Total revenue 1,005 1,006 -0.1 2,001 2,021 -1.0 4,019 Adjusted EBITDA AL 82 72 13.9 155 134 15.7 286 Group Development a Total revenue 291 780 -62.7 1,115 1,563 -28.7 3,165 Adjusted EBITDA AL 164 318 -48.4 519 634 -18.1 1,307

a. The sale of T-Mobile Netherlands was consummated on March 31, 2022. As such, T-Mobile Netherlands has not been part of the Group since April 1, 2022 (Group Development segment). The contributions for the first quarter of 2022 are still included in operational development due to the cumulative view.

Operating segments: development of customer numbers in the second quarter of 2022

June 30, 2022 thousands Mar. 31, 2022 thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 54,551 53,968 583 1.1 Of which contract customers 23,402 23,165 237 1.0 Fixed-network lines 17,437 17,480 -43 -0.2 Broadband lines 14,578 14,533 45 0.3 Of which optical fiber a 10,836 10,584 252 2.4 Television (IPTV, satellite) 4,039 4,018 21 0.5 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 3,351 3,487 -136 -3.9 United States Customers 110,023 109,541 482 0.4 Of which postpaid customers 88,787 88,423 364 0.4 Of which prepaid customers 21,236 21,118 118 0.6 Europe b Mobile customers 46,459 45,584 875 1.9 Of which contract customers 26,046 25,803 243 0.9 Fixed-network lines 7,839 7,814 25 0.3 Broadband customers 6,521 6,451 70 1.1 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,067 4,050 17 0.4

a. Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b. Since January 1, 2022, 921,000 contract customers of a service provider in Austria are no longer reported among our customers. The prior-year figures have not been adjusted retrospectively.

Operating segments: development of customer numbers in year-on-year comparison

June 30, 2022

thousands June 30, 2021

thousands Change thousands Change % Germany Mobile customers 54,551 50,272 4,279 8.5 Of which contract customers 23,402 22,682 720 3.2 Fixed-network lines 17,437 17,555 -118 -0.7 Broadband lines 14,578 14,304 274 1.9 Of which optical fiber a 10,836 9,971 865 8.7 Television (IPTV, satellite) 4,039 3,933 106 2.7 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 3,351 3,853 -502 -13.0 United States b Customers 110,023 104,789 5,234 5.0 Of which postpaid customers 88,787 83,848 4,939 5.9 Of which prepaid customers 21,236 20,941 295 1.4 Europe c Mobile customers 46,459 45,788 671 1.5 Of which contract customers 26,046 27,172 -1,126 -4.1 Fixed-network lines 7,839 9,111 -1,272 -14.0 Broadband customers 6,521 7,050 -529 -7.5 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,067 5,098 -1,031 -20.2

a. Sum of all FTTx access lines (e.g., FTTC/VDSL, vectoring, and FTTH/B).

b. As of July 1, 2021, T-Mobile US acquired 716,000 postpaid phone customers and 90,000 other postpaid customers through the acquisition of assets directly associated with the mobile operations of Shentel. The prior-year figures have not been adjusted retrospectively.

c. Since January 1, 2022, 921,000 contract customers of a service provider in Austria are no longer reported among our customers. The prior-year figures have not been adjusted retrospectively.

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA AL, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin AL, core EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.



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