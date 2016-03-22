Webinar: Cloud Strategy

The webinar was conducted in English and was not translated.
Cloud computing has ushered in a paradigm shift in IT: data, computing power, and IT applications are moving online. For Deutsche Telekom, this represents a strategic growth area with significant opportunities to differentiate itself from competitors.
After the presentation (30 min.), we will be available for a Q&A session (30 min.). In addition to using the phone keys, you can submit questions by email at investor.relations@telekom.de or via Twitter at @DT_IR.
Experts:
Hannes Wittig
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Annette Bronder
Director Digital Division - Board Member T-Systems International
Frank Strecker
Senior Vice President Global Cloud computing & Partner Eco-Systems