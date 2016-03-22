Webinar: Cloud Strategy

The webinar was conducted in English and was not translated.

Cloud computing has ushered in a paradigm shift in IT: data, computing power, and IT applications are moving online. For Deutsche Telekom, this represents a strategic growth area with significant opportunities to differentiate itself from competitors.

After the presentation (30 min.), we will be available for a Q&A session (30 min.). In addition to using the phone keys, you can submit questions by email at investor.relations@telekom.de or via Twitter at @DT_IR.

Experts:

Hannes Wittig

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Annette Bronder

Director Digital Division - Board Member T-Systems International

Frank Strecker

Senior Vice President Global Cloud computing & Partner Eco-Systems