Webinar: All-IP Europe

Please note: This event was conducted in English.

We would like to invite you to our second topic-focused webinar on All-IP migration in Europe.

All-IP migration is at the top of the agenda for CTOs across our industry. All IP creates a unified infrastructure for all services and allows us to decommission legacy systems. It enables Deutsche Telekom to handle the exponential growth in internet traffic and provides the foundation for e-company as well as product and service innovations.

Within Deutsche Telekom, the Europe segment is a pioneer in the migration process. This is because the size and agility of our Natcos, as well as their regulatory environment, allow for rapid migration and enable us to build expertise that we can use across the Group and apply to the larger countries with more complex migration processes.

To understand Deutsche Telekom's rollout plan, it is important to gain a better understanding of the technology and investment aspects of the All-IP migration.

Speakers:

Claudia Nemat , Board Member for Europe & Technology

Kerstin Günther , Senior Vice President Technology Europe