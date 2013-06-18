Webinar: Vectoring—Technology and Regulation from Deutsche Telekom's Perspective

Please note: This event was held in English.



Vectoring is an important component of the Integrated Network Strategy (INS), which Deutsche Telekom presented at its Capital Markets Day in December. This technology will enable Deutsche Telekom to double download Bandwidth and quadruple upload Bandwidth on the copper network. Following initial positive signals from the German regulatory authority BNetzA, we are confident that we will receive approval, providing German VDSL users with more Bandwidth. To understand Deutsche Telekom's expansion and investment plans, it is important to be familiar with the technical and regulatory background. This webinar will provide that information.

Speakers:

Dr. Wolfgang Kopf , Head of Regulatory Affairs, Deutsche Telekom

Bruno Jacobfeuerborn , Group CTO and member of Telekom Deutschland's Management Board

Following the half-hour presentation, the speakers answered numerous questions. You can find the webinar recording here:

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