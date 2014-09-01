Webinar: Pension Obligations

Here you will find detailed information about the specifics and background of our pension obligations.

The webinar was held in English and was not translated.

Due to their dependence on interest rate levels and the significant amounts involved, pension obligations have a material impact on Deutsche Telekom's balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement. The highly complex IAS 19 accounting standard makes the topic more difficult, rather than easier, to understand.

This webinar gave you a detailed insight into Deutsche Telekom's pension obligations and the future development of the related provisions.

Following the presentation (approximately 30 minutes), you had the opportunity to ask questions - you can find this Q&A in the YouTube video linked above.

Experts:

Dr. Guillaume Maisondieu , Senior Vice President Group Accounting & Customer Finance

Carsten Velten , Vice President Pensions & Risk Benefits