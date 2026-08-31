Capital Markets Day 2021 took place virtually on May 20–21 at our corporate headquarters in Bonn. On this page, you can find all materials and video recordings from all nine sessions. In each session, we first presented the results since the last Capital Markets Day three years ago, then explained the strategy for the next three years and, finally, outlined the targets we have set. We then answer participants' questions. If you have questions, you can find our contact details at the end of this page.

The central message of Capital Markets Day 2021 is: We are accelerating our growth. You can find an overview of the key points in the media release.