Capital Markets Day 2021 took place virtually on May 20–21 at our corporate headquarters in Bonn. On this page, you can find all materials and video recordings from all nine sessions. In each session, we first presented the results since the last Capital Markets Day three years ago, then explained the strategy for the next three years and, finally, outlined the targets we have set. We then answer participants' questions. If you have questions, you can find our contact details at the end of this page.
The central message of Capital Markets Day 2021 is: We are accelerating our growth. You can find an overview of the key points in the media release.
Find an overview of the key points in the media release. (Three-minute read, published on 05/20/2021 at 7:00 AM CET).
Here you can download the All-in-One document (PDF, 29.77 MB). It includes all presentations from Capital Markets Day 2021.
|14:00
|Group Strategy (incl. Q&A)
|T. Höttges (CEO)
|15:00
|Germany (incl. Q&A)
|S. Gopalan (Board Member for Germany)
|16:00
|Break
|16:30
|Europe (incl. Q&A)
|D. Leroy (Board Member for Europe)
|17:30
|T-Mobile US
|
Mike Sievert (President & CEO)
Neville Ray (President of Technology)
Group Strategy - Tim Höttges, CEO
|Presentation (PDF, 5.28 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
|Video
Germany - Srini Gopalan
|Presentation (PDF, 6.20 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
|Video
|Video Q & A
Europe - Dominique Leroy
|Presentation (PDF, 6.91 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
T-Mobiel US - Mike Sievert, Neville Ray and Peter Osvaldik
|Presentation (PDF, 13.80 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
|11:00
|Technology & Innovation (including Q&A)
|C. Nemat (Board Member for Technology & Innovation)
|12:00
|Systems Solutions (including Q&A)
|A. Al-Saleh (Board Member for T-SyAR_al-salehstems)
|12:45
|Break
|13:00
|Group Development
|13:30
|Finance
|C. Illek (CFO)
|Q&A
|C. IllekT. LangheimT. Höttges
Technology & Innovation - Claudia Nemat
|Presentation (PDF, 2.27 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
|Video
System Solutions - Adel Al-Saleh
|Presentation (PDF, 802 KB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
|Video
Group Development - Thorsten Langheim
|Presentation (PDF, 1.23 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
Finance - Christian P. Illek
|Presentation (PDF, 474 KB)
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
Q&A - Tim Höttges, Christian P. Illek, Thorsten Langheim
|Transcript (PDF, 4.61 MB)
Wrap up - Tim Höttges