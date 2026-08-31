"Switch language"

Capital Markets Day 2021

Capital Markets Day 2021 took place virtually on May 20–21 at our corporate headquarters in Bonn. On this page, you can find all materials and video recordings from all nine sessions. In each session, we first presented the results since the last Capital Markets Day three years ago, then explained the strategy for the next three years and, finally, outlined the targets we have set. We then answer participants' questions. If you have questions, you can find our contact details at the end of this page. 

The central message of Capital Markets Day 2021 is: We are accelerating our growth. You can find an overview of the key points in the media release.

Find an overview of the key points in the media release. (Three-minute read, published on 05/20/2021 at 7:00 AM CET).

Here you can download the All-in-One document (PDF, 29.77 MB). It includes all presentations from Capital Markets Day 2021.

Video poster

Thursday, May 20

Friday, May 21

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

Connecting
Your world