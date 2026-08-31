Deutsche Telekom hosted Capital Markets Day 2008 on March 19 at its corporate headquarters in Bonn.
Investors Day
Here you will find all the key financial publications from Deutsche Telekom AG.
You find the current annual report here.
Watch interesting videos and playlists.
Find all information on Deutsche Telekom AG's ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.
On Thursday, 02/25/2027, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.
Deutsche Telekom
Senior IR Manager
Senior Expert IR focus ESG