On June 18, 2010, Deutsche Telekom AG ended its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Since June 21, 2010, American Depositary Shares (ADRs) of Deutsche Telekom AG have been traded on OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: 'DTEGY').

The OTCQX market is the premium segment of the U.S. over-the-counter market. For more information about OTCQX, please visit www.otcqx.com.



The ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to the underlying ordinary shares is 1:1. This means each ADR of Deutsche Telekom AG represents one ordinary share of the company.



Deutsche Telekom operates its American Depositary Receipt program as a 'Level I program.' This program allows investors to hold shares in the company in the form of ADRs.



If you are an ADR holder on the record date, you are entitled to voting rights for the corresponding number of underlying shares based on your ADR holdings. ADR holders receive dividends in U.S. dollars. Investors can find up-to-date financial data and real-time Level II quotes at www.otcgx.com.



Deutsche Bank acts as the depositary bank for Deutsche Telekom’s ADR program and provides guidance on OTCQX listing as Deutsche Telekom’s Principal American Liaison ('PAL').