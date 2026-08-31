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IPOs - Initial Public Offerings

5 min read

After Deutsche Bundespost Telekom was converted into a stock corporation at the beginning of 1995, Deutsche Telekom's initial public offerings marked the company's entry into the capital market.

 DT1DT2DT3
Date of first listingNov 18, 1996Jun 28, 1999Jun 19, 2000
Total proceeds€10.0 billion€10.8 billion€13 billion
Recipient of placement proceedsDeutsche Telekom AGDeutsche Telekom AGKfW
ProspectusesDT1 1996 (PDF, 0.99 MB)DT2 1999 (PDF, 1.21 MB)DT3 2000 (PDF, 1.40 MB)

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