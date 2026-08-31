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Analysts

2 min read

Analyst views on Deutsche Telekom AG can be obtained directly from common financial portals on the Internet.

Analysts' coverage

Deutsche Telekom AG is monitored and analyzed by a number of German and international analysts (coverage). The following list, which does not claim to be complete, shows the investment companies that report on Deutsche Telekom AG on a regular basis. It is meant to give an overview of the widespread interest shown by the worldwide financial community in our company. It is not intended to be a recommendation for financial investment in the company.

BankOfficeAnalystStatusTarget price

 

AlphaValue

 

Paris

Salvador, Jean-Michel

Buy

40.90

 

Banca Intesa

 

Milan

Devita, Andrea

Buy

37.50

 

Banco Sabadell

 

Madrid

Del Pozo Maroto, Alavaro

Buy

38.00

 

Bank of America

 

London

Wright, David

Buy

36.00

 

Barclays

 

London

Robilliard, Mathieu

Buy

36.00

 

Berenberg Bank

 

London

Sidney, Paul 

Buy

35.20

 

Bernstein

 

London

Rathe, Ulrich

Buy

37.00

 

BNP Paribas

 

London

Mills, Joshua 

Buy

37.00

 

Citi Investment Research

 

London

Murdock-Smith, Carl  

Buy

39.00

 

Deutsche Bank

 

London

Grindle, Robert

Buy

40.00

 

DZ Bank

 

Frankfurt

Oblinger, Karsten

Buy

35.00

 

Goldman Sachs

 

London

Lee, Andrew

Buy

40.00

 

J.P. Morgan

 

London

Dattani, Akhil

Buy

38.00

 

Kepler Cheuvreux

 

Paris

Triesch, Florian

Hold

32.00

 

Morgan Stanley

 

London

Kelly, Emmet

Buy

38.00

 

New Street Research

 

London

Ratzer, James

Buy

43.00

 

Nextgen Research

 

London

Funnell, Justin

Buy

35.00

 

OddoBHF

 

Paris

Beyazian, Stephane

Buy

33.00

 

UBS

 

London

Tang, Polo

Buy

36.20

Reasons to invest in Deutsche Telekom shares

An attractive dividend, the Group’s competitiveness, and strong market positions are just some of the reasons to invest in the company.

Strong reasons to invest

Consensus: What analysts expect

A detailed overview of what equity analysts expect for Deutsche Telekom over the next few years.

Consensus