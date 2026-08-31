Analyst views on Deutsche Telekom AG can be obtained directly from common financial portals on the Internet.

Analysts' coverage

Deutsche Telekom AG is monitored and analyzed by a number of German and international analysts (coverage). The following list, which does not claim to be complete, shows the investment companies that report on Deutsche Telekom AG on a regular basis. It is meant to give an overview of the widespread interest shown by the worldwide financial community in our company. It is not intended to be a recommendation for financial investment in the company.