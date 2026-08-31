Analyst views on Deutsche Telekom AG can be obtained directly from common financial portals on the Internet.
Analysts' coverage
Deutsche Telekom AG is monitored and analyzed by a number of German and international analysts (coverage). The following list, which does not claim to be complete, shows the investment companies that report on Deutsche Telekom AG on a regular basis. It is meant to give an overview of the widespread interest shown by the worldwide financial community in our company. It is not intended to be a recommendation for financial investment in the company.
|Bank
|Office
|Analyst
|Status
|Target price
|
AlphaValue
|
Paris
|
Salvador, Jean-Michel
|
Buy
|
40.90
|
Banca Intesa
|
Milan
|
Devita, Andrea
|
Buy
|
37.50
|
Banco Sabadell
|
Madrid
|
Del Pozo Maroto, Alavaro
|
Buy
|
38.00
|
Bank of America
|
London
|
Wright, David
|
Buy
|
36.00
|
Barclays
|
London
|
Robilliard, Mathieu
|
Buy
|
36.00
|
Berenberg Bank
|
London
|Sidney, Paul
|
Buy
|
35.20
|
Bernstein
|
London
|
Rathe, Ulrich
|
Buy
|
37.00
|
BNP Paribas
|
London
|Mills, Joshua
|
Buy
|
37.00
|
Citi Investment Research
|
London
|Murdock-Smith, Carl
|
Buy
|
39.00
|
Deutsche Bank
|
London
|
Grindle, Robert
|
Buy
|
40.00
|
DZ Bank
|
Frankfurt
|
Oblinger, Karsten
|
Buy
|
35.00
|
Goldman Sachs
|
London
|
Lee, Andrew
|
Buy
|
40.00
|
J.P. Morgan
|
London
|
Dattani, Akhil
|
Buy
|
38.00
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
|
Paris
|
Triesch, Florian
|
Hold
|
32.00
|
Morgan Stanley
|
London
|
Kelly, Emmet
|
Buy
|
38.00
|
New Street Research
|
London
|
Ratzer, James
|
Buy
|
43.00
|
Nextgen Research
|
London
|
Funnell, Justin
|
Buy
|
35.00
|
OddoBHF
|
Paris
|
Beyazian, Stephane
|
Buy
|
33.00
|
UBS
|
London
|
Tang, Polo
|
Buy
|
36.20