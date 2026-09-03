Welcome to the new telekom.com

With the relaunch of our corporate website telekom.com, we are preparing for this. We are creating a new technical and editorial foundation that helps us make more targeted use of modern online communication and continuously evolve our offerings.

More than a new design

The relaunch is more than a new visual identity. As a first step, we are renewing the technical foundation of our website. This also lays the groundwork for the next stage in the evolution of our digital communications.

telekom.com is our central information hub for news, background information, and Deutsche Telekom’s positions. Here, a wide range of audiences—and increasingly digital systems—can find reliable information about our company.

AI-powered search and assistant systems are fundamentally changing how information is found and processed. We are aligning our new website even more closely with this change: Our content is designed to be relevant, up to date, well structured, and easy to find—for people, search engines, and AI systems alike.

Making targeted use of new opportunities

The new technical foundation opens up additional opportunities for us. We can use content more flexibly and tailor it more effectively to different information needs. At the same time, data helps us understand which topics are relevant to our users.

This is how we want to continue developing telekom.com step by step—based on real needs and new technological opportunities.

AI becomes part of our editorial work

Artificial intelligence will also become an important part of our editorial workflows. It can help us analyze and prepare content, create versions for different users, and make recurring tasks more efficient.

This is not about replacing editorial work. On the contrary: AI is intended to give our editorial teams more room for what defines human communication—context, judgment, creativity, and responsibility.

AI is becoming a natural tool in our everyday work. Editorial decisions and responsibility for our communications naturally remain with people.

Your opinion matters

With the new telekom.com, we are beginning a new chapter. We invite you to join us on this journey and explore our new offerings.

What works well? What can we do better? What are you missing?

Your feedback, suggestions, and ideas help us continue developing telekom.com. Feel free to write to us at the editorial inbox or use the contact form.

We hope you enjoy exploring the new telekom.com.

