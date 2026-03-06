Team D Paralympics on the way to Milano Cortina 2026

On the road to the upcoming sports event, Deutsche Telekom followed three athletes over the past few weeks. In addition to the short video portraits, their personal backgrounds and athletic ambitions are presented here.

Anna-Lena Forster (Para Alpine Skiing) Anna-Lena is one of the most successful German Para Alpine skiers in the standing class. Despite her physical limitations, she has won numerous medals at world championships and Paralympics. Consistent training and a clear focus on peak performance characterize her path to the 2026 Games. At the same time, she stands for perseverance, optimism and the courage to constantly take on new challenges – values that inspire far beyond the world of sports. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4cxKPzJ7MIg https://www.youtube.com/shorts/li7xzZelbVQ

(Para Alpine Skiing) Johanna Recktenwald (Para Nordic Skiing) As a visually impaired athlete, Johanna competes in Para Biathlon and Para Cross-Country Skiing together with her race guide Emily. Emily skis directly in front of Johanna, while continuously giving commands via a headset, providing information about the course, turns, climbs or changes in speed to ensure orientation and safety. Only through perfect teamwork are they able to achieve the precision and speed needed to compete at an international level. After participating in the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing, Milano Cortina 2026 is the next big goal. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NEwVNpKcVGQ https://www.youtube.com/shorts/JZP26Uaf17g

(Para Nordic Skiing) Jan Malte Brelage (Para ice hockey) Jan is a member of the German national Para ice hockey team. This highly intense team sport is played on special sleds with runners. Two sticks with metal spikes are used for movement and maneuvering the puck. It requires enormous upper body strength, quick reactions and tactical understanding. The road to Milano Cortina 2026 is marked by discipline, consistent preparation and the shared ambition to compete at the international level. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qxzWKawu_iM https://www.youtube.com/shorts/mhVseHSoCiM

The athletes are prime examples of the diversity and strength of the German team. From individual starts on the cross-country ski trails to fast-paced downhill races to intense team sports on the ice, each discipline has its own unique dynamic.

In addition to individual portraits, the three athletes have been brought together in a new video format. The video highlights their shared goals, personal motivation, and the special atmosphere leading up to a major Paralympic event.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zNiMDRJX6-Q

The German team

A powerful German delegation is once again expected for Milano Cortina. At the last Winter Games in Beijing in 2022, Germany was represented by over 20 athletes and won 19 medals . This result underlines the continuous development of German para winter sports.

In 2026, Germany will again compete in several disciplines:



Para Alpine Skiing

Para Nordic Skiing ( Biathlon & Cross-Country Skiing)

Biathlon & Cross-Country Skiing) Para Ice Hockey

Para Snowboarding

The competitions will take place in traditional winter sports locations in Cortina d'Ampezzo and other venues in Northern Italy. The different sports venues will present a variety of challenges for the athletes – from technically demanding downhill races to tactical team competitions on the ice.

Medal target: maintaining momentum – and perhaps exceeding expectations

With 19 medals in Beijing, Germany remains one of the most successful nations in Paralympic winter sports. The goal for 2026 is to maintain this level of success – and ideally to surpass it. In addition to individual top form, team spirit, experience and competitive strength will be crucial.

Long-standing partner at their side

Deutsche Telekom has been a partner of Team Germany Paralympics for many years. This commitment is a clear statement for inclusion, performance, and social responsibility – and a key component for sustainable promotion in para sports.

Milano Cortina 2026 will be another chapter in the success story of German para winter sports.

