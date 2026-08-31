Telekom is a major supporter of sports and music in Germany. Through its diverse sponsorship activities, the Group inspires and brings people together while taking social responsibility.

It supports clubs and associations, athletes supported by Sporthilfe, and grassroots and school sports projects. Telekom also supports Paralympic sports and Special Olympics to advance inclusion in and through sports.

Its partnerships include FC Bayern Munich, the German Football Association, the German Basketball Association, and the German Ice Hockey Association. In the area of social responsibility, it partners with the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS), Special Olympics, and the Deutsche Sporthilfe Foundation. Through its involvement with Telekom Baskets Bonn and the Beethoven Competition, the telecommunications Group highlights its connection to the city of Bonn and the region.

With its Telekom Street Gigs and Electronic Beats music formats, Telekom is a major supporter of music in Germany and Europe.