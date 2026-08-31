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eSports

2 min read

We are actively involved in eSports and support numerous events, teams, and innovative projects centered on digital sports.

Our goal is to connect the eSports community with advanced technology and support talent over the long term. Through our partnership with SK Gaming, we make tournaments possible, support emerging players, and create new experiences for fans. Together, we help advance the development and acceptance of eSports in Germany while reaching an important audience of young, tech-savvy people.

SK Gaming is one of Germany's best-known and longest-standing eSports organizations. Founded in 1997, SK Gaming competes internationally in games including League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Valorant.
SK Gaming represents sporting success, innovation, and a strong community. The organization is among the pioneers of the European eSports scene.

Since mid-2018, we have been SK Gaming's main sponsor and technology partner, providing the SK Magenta Facility in Cologne with high-performance fiber-optic connections.
Together with SK Gaming, we have established the Magenta eTrophy, an eSports event series that brings eSports professionals and the community together.

Sponsoring

More information about our diverse range of sponsorship activities is available in the topic hub.

Learn more