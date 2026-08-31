SK Gaming is one of Germany's best-known and longest-standing eSports organizations. Founded in 1997, SK Gaming competes internationally in games including League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Valorant.
SK Gaming represents sporting success, innovation, and a strong community. The organization is among the pioneers of the European eSports scene.
Since mid-2018, we have been SK Gaming's main sponsor and technology partner, providing the SK Magenta Facility in Cologne with high-performance fiber-optic connections.
Together with SK Gaming, we have established the Magenta eTrophy, an eSports event series that brings eSports professionals and the community together.