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Music

3 min read

Through our partnerships with artists and music festivals, we support the music scene.

Crowd with raised hands at an Electronic Beats concert, illuminated by bright pink and white stage lights.

Telekom Electronic Beats is Deutsche Telekom’s multi-award-winning international music marketing program. Founded in 2000, this Europe-wide initiative explores music alongside lifestyle topics such as design, art, and fashion, as well as new, innovative technologies. Its focus is on digital activities and live events across all Telekom markets. With world-famous artists and bands such as Gorillaz, Grace Jones, Roisín Murphy, London Grammar, and New Order, as well as emerging talents including Perel, Fjaak, and many more, the program’s broad variety has generated a great deal of attention.

The online magazine at www.electronicbeats.net delivers daily journalism and, since 2018, a podcast about nightlife. Right after its launch, it reached the top of the Apple Charts. Electronic Beats TV is one of the most renowned and longest-running video magazines for electronic music. Launched as Slices DVD Magazine, the format has been at home on YouTube since 2015, with weekly changing documentaries, artist features, concert recordings, and tech talks. The formerly printed Electronic Beats magazine and the former Slices DVD series are still popular collector’s items in pop culture archives.

Telekom Electronic Beats has become an established platform for information and exchange among fans and experts alike – whether in clubs or at concerts, on the go via smartphones, or at home.

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