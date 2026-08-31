Music
Through our partnerships with artists and music festivals, we support the music scene.
Through our partnerships with artists and music festivals, we support the music scene.
Telekom Electronic Beats is Deutsche Telekom’s multi-award-winning international music marketing program. Founded in 2000, this Europe-wide initiative explores music alongside lifestyle topics such as design, art, and fashion, as well as new, innovative technologies. Its focus is on digital activities and live events across all Telekom markets. With world-famous artists and bands such as Gorillaz, Grace Jones, Roisín Murphy, London Grammar, and New Order, as well as emerging talents including Perel, Fjaak, and many more, the program’s broad variety has generated a great deal of attention.
The online magazine at www.electronicbeats.net delivers daily journalism and, since 2018, a podcast about nightlife. Right after its launch, it reached the top of the Apple Charts. Electronic Beats TV is one of the most renowned and longest-running video magazines for electronic music. Launched as Slices DVD Magazine, the format has been at home on YouTube since 2015, with weekly changing documentaries, artist features, concert recordings, and tech talks. The formerly printed Electronic Beats magazine and the former Slices DVD series are still popular collector’s items in pop culture archives.
Telekom Electronic Beats has become an established platform for information and exchange among fans and experts alike – whether in clubs or at concerts, on the go via smartphones, or at home.
Through special events with well-known artists such as Ed Sheeran, Depeche Mode, Linkin Park, and Robbie Williams, Telekom brings its brand promise, "Erleben, was verbindet", to life.
Music sponsorship has a long tradition at Deutsche Telekom and is an important part of its brand communications. As an international communications company, Telekom aims to bring people together through cultural exchange, spark conversation, and give as many people as possible access to music.
For several years, Telekom has sponsored national and international music artists. Partnerships with international artists such as Ed Sheeran, Linkin Park, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Pet Shop Boys, and Robby Williams reinforce this commitment. The brand promise "Erleben was verbindet" is at the heart of all these activities. Telekom wants to give people live experiences they can share with others. To do so, the telecommunications company uses innovative technologies, products, and services to bring fans closer to their music and favorite artists and share memorable moments with them.
In addition, the standalone "Telekom Street Gigs" event series was launched. True to the motto "The best live music, the kind no one expects", national and international acts have thrilled around 65,000 attendees since 2007. Whether Michael Bublé, Brings, OneRepublic, Bastille, Billy Talent, or Die Fantastischen Vier, Telekom Street Gigs make it happen and show their musical instinct is right on trend. Another special feature: Tickets can only be won by the Street Gigs Community at MagentaMusik. In addition to the regular Street Gigs, ticket specials feature artists including Depeche Mode, Muse, Biffy Clyro, and Silbermond.