The online magazine at www.electronicbeats.net delivers daily journalism and, since 2018, a podcast about nightlife. Right after its launch, it reached the top of the Apple Charts. Electronic Beats TV is one of the most renowned and longest-running video magazines for electronic music. Launched as Slices DVD Magazine, the format has been at home on YouTube since 2015, with weekly changing documentaries, artist features, concert recordings, and tech talks. The formerly printed Electronic Beats magazine and the former Slices DVD series are still popular collector’s items in pop culture archives.

Telekom Electronic Beats has become an established platform for information and exchange among fans and experts alike – whether in clubs or at concerts, on the go via smartphones, or at home.