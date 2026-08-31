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Basketball

4 min read

In basketball, we are involved through a diverse portfolio that ranges from deep regional roots to an international presence. Telekom Baskets Bonn play a key role: We are not only the main sponsor but also the naming rights partner, keeping us closely connected to the location of our corporate headquarters.

Basketballplatz Indoor

Telekom’s commitment to basketball includes FC Bayern Basketball, one of Germany’s leading clubs and a regular EuroLeague participant. To connect with younger audiences, Telekom also supports the Olympic discipline of 3x3 basketball and fields its own team. Internationally, a partnership with the NBA’s Orlando Magic rounds out the company’s basketball involvement.

Telekom Baskets Bonn

Joel Sadu Aminu Telekom Baskets Bonn, 21, Jeff Garrett Jr. Telekom Baskets Bonn, 04, Tylan Birts Telekom Baskets Bonn, 05 celebrate a successful play Telekom Baskets Bonn vs. Fitness First Wuerzburg Baskets, Basketball, easy Credit BBL, Playoffs, Quarterfinals, Game 2, 2025/2026, 05/18/2026 Telekom Baskets Bonn vs. Fitness First Wuerzburg Baskets, Basketball, easy Credit BBL, Playoffs, Quarterfinals, Game 2, 2025/2026, 05/18/2026 Bonn *** Joel Sadu Aminu Telekom Baskets Bonn, 21 , Jeff Garrett Jr Telekom Baskets Bonn, 04 , Tylan Birts Telekom Baskets Bonn, 05 celebrate a successful play Telekom Baskets Bonn vs Fitness First Wuerzburg Baskets, Basketball, easy Credit BBL, Playoffs, Quarterfinals, Game 2, 2025 2026, 05 18 2026 Telekom Baskets Bonn vs Fitness First Wuerzburg Baskets, Basketball, easy Credit BBL, Playoffs, Quarterfinals, Game 2, 2025 2026, 05 18 2026 Bonn Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/GerhardxWingenderx EP_GWR
Telekom Baskets Bonn players celebrate a successful shot. © IMAGO

The partnership between Telekom and Telekom Baskets Bonn has been in place since the club was founded in 1995—now for more than 30 years. Since then, Telekom has been not only the main sponsor but also the namesake of the club and its venue, the Telekom Dome. At the heart of this long-standing, successful collaboration is a shared connection to the region: Telekom is headquartered in Bonn and is intentionally committed to local sports and the community. This makes the partnership a strong commitment to the Bonn region and its people.

Telekom Baskets Bonn stand for momentum, team spirit, and athletic excellence. Their biggest sporting achievements include six German runner-up finishes and winning the Basketball Champions League in the 2022–23 season. Together with Telekom, they support not only elite sports but also youth development and numerous social projects in the region. One notable example is the project “Baskets@school,” where students in Bonn train alongside professional players and develop team spirit, enthusiasm for the sport, and social skills. This makes the partnership a model project for sustainable local engagement and regional identification.

 

FC Bayern Basketball

SAP Garden in Munich is the home venue of the FC Bayern Basketball team.
Home venue of the FC Bayern Basketball team © Deutsche Telekom

The partnership between Telekom and FC Bayern Basketball reflects premium sponsorship in elite German sports. Since 2011, Telekom has supported the club as a sponsor on its path to national and international success. By closely integrating sponsorship and broadcasting rights, Telekom creates a platform that offers fans exclusive benefits and strengthens both partners’ brand presence on the international stage. FC Bayern Basketball stands for athletic excellence, professionalism, and innovation—values that align closely with the Telekom brand.
 

3x3 Baskets Bonn Telekom 

3X3 Baskets Bonn players during a game.
3X3 Baskets Bonn players during a game. © IMAGO

Street culture meets elite sports. 3x3 basketball is loud, dynamic, authentic - and has become part of the social mainstream. Since the German women won Olympic gold in Paris in 2024 and the German men claimed the U23 World Championship title in 2024, 3x3 has become increasingly relevant in Germany. Telekom is right in the middle of it.

Telekom has secured extensive FIBA media rights for 3x3 basketball through 2029. On MagentaTV and MagentaSport, Telekom broadcasts key global 3x3 competitions, including the 3x3 World Championships, 3x3 European Championships, FIBA 3x3 World Tour, FIBA Women’s Series, and Olympic qualifying tournaments. MagentaSport is the only place in Germany where you can experience 3x3 in its entirety - live, emotional, and up close.

As naming sponsor and main partner, Telekom lends its name to an ambitious 3x3 team in German basketball: 3x3 Baskets Bonn Telekom. The team combines athletic excellence with genuine friendship - the players have known each other mostly since childhood. Their shared goal is the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Orlando Magic

Illustrative image featuring three Orlando Magic players and the logos of Telekom and the club.
The three German players on the Orlando Magic: Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Tristan da Silva. © IMAGO

Deutsche Telekom is the first European company to partner with an NBA team. Since 2025, Telekom and the Orlando Magic have shared a strategic partnership that helps elevate basketball in Germany.

The Orlando Magic are an ideal NBA team for the German market. Their current roster brings together three German national team players: brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, both born in Berlin, and Tristan da Silva, who grew up in Munich. All three are Olympians and heroes of the 2023 World Championship and the 2025 European Championship. With Franz Wagner - one of Germany’s highest-paid athletes and an NBA first-round pick - the Magic jersey is worn by a leading figure for an entire generation of basketball players.

Telekom receives exclusive brand and content rights for Germany: weekly recaps, news formats, and behind-the-scenes insights - close to the team and close to the players.

A special highlight: On January 15, 2026, the Orlando Magic played an NBA game in Berlin - the NBA Global Game. As a partner, Telekom was right there, giving fans a special way to experience the NBA in Germany.

The partnership reflects the international reach of both the sport and Telekom. This helps create what Telekom strives for: a home for basketball - for millions of basketball fans, including on the global stage.