The partnership between Telekom and Telekom Baskets Bonn has been in place since the club was founded in 1995—now for more than 30 years. Since then, Telekom has been not only the main sponsor but also the namesake of the club and its venue, the Telekom Dome. At the heart of this long-standing, successful collaboration is a shared connection to the region: Telekom is headquartered in Bonn and is intentionally committed to local sports and the community. This makes the partnership a strong commitment to the Bonn region and its people.

Telekom Baskets Bonn stand for momentum, team spirit, and athletic excellence. Their biggest sporting achievements include six German runner-up finishes and winning the Basketball Champions League in the 2022–23 season. Together with Telekom, they support not only elite sports but also youth development and numerous social projects in the region. One notable example is the project “Baskets@school,” where students in Bonn train alongside professional players and develop team spirit, enthusiasm for the sport, and social skills. This makes the partnership a model project for sustainable local engagement and regional identification.

FC Bayern Basketball