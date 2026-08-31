Deutsche Telekom is the first European company to partner with an NBA team. Since 2025, Telekom and the Orlando Magic have shared a strategic partnership that helps elevate basketball in Germany.
The Orlando Magic are an ideal NBA team for the German market. Their current roster brings together three German national team players: brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, both born in Berlin, and Tristan da Silva, who grew up in Munich. All three are Olympians and heroes of the 2023 World Championship and the 2025 European Championship. With Franz Wagner - one of Germany’s highest-paid athletes and an NBA first-round pick - the Magic jersey is worn by a leading figure for an entire generation of basketball players.
Telekom receives exclusive brand and content rights for Germany: weekly recaps, news formats, and behind-the-scenes insights - close to the team and close to the players.
A special highlight: On January 15, 2026, the Orlando Magic played an NBA game in Berlin - the NBA Global Game. As a partner, Telekom was right there, giving fans a special way to experience the NBA in Germany.
The partnership reflects the international reach of both the sport and Telekom. This helps create what Telekom strives for: a home for basketball - for millions of basketball fans, including on the global stage.