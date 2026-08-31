Our commitment to Bonn

More than 12,000 people from Bonn and the surrounding region work with us in the federal city. As Bonn’s largest employer, we have a responsibility to society.
High-level basketball close to home.
Our Telekom Forum in Bonn is an established gathering place for concerts, theater productions, and readings.
We highlight Bonn’s significance as Beethoven’s birthplace through the Telekom Beethoven Competition and the Beethovenfest, among other initiatives.
We support Germany’s most visited children’s and youth theater.
Balancing family and work is very important to us.
Deutsche Telekom Foundation is committed to quality education in the digital world.