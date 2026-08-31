Culture in Bonn

Every fall, the Federal City of Bonn honors its most famous native son, musical genius Ludwig van Beethoven, with a festival that spans several weeks. Alongside a wide range of concerts, Beethovenfest Bonn presents many other events exploring Beethoven's work. More than 200 artists perform as part of Beethovenfest. Up to 30,000 visitors experience the internationally recognized festival program. Steven Walter has been artistic director since 2022.

Deutsche Telekom has supported and sponsored Beethovenfest since 2003 and has been one of its main sponsors since 2012. This commitment reflects its connection to Bonn’s cultural region and the rich musical heritage of Beethoven’s birthplace. As part of Beethovenfest, Telekom repeatedly presents memorable concert experiences, including performances by the Vienna Philharmonic and the Aurora Orchestra London. The Group also intentionally supports new and distinctive concert formats that position Beethovenfest as an innovative music event. Beethovenfest events are regularly held at the Telekom Forum at the company’s Bonn location on Landgrabenweg, on the right bank of the Rhine.

Every two years, Telekom creates a direct connection between Beethovenfest and the established Telekom Beethoven Competition, where emerging young pianists showcase their skills in a competition. Beethovenfest is the piano competition’s main partner. Connecting the festival and the Beethoven Competition increases attention for both cultural highlights. The winners of the piano competition regularly perform their own concerts at Beethovenfest.

One of Telekom’s distinctive projects at Beethovenfest Bonn is the festival’s collaboration with Telekom Electronic Beats. Since 2000, this Europe-wide music program has brought together music, design, art, fashion, and new technologies in meaningful ways, repeatedly sparking new ideas. Since 2022, Telekom and Beethovenfest have invited audiences to a concert featuring a high-profile live electronic act curated by Telekom Electronic Beats.

For more information, visit: www.beethovenfest.de