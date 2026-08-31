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Culture in Bonn

3 min read

We underscore the significance of Beethoven’s birthplace, among other things, through the Telekom Beethoven Competition and the Beethovenfest.

Finalists in the 2023 Telekom Beethoven Competition stand on stage.

Every two years, Deutsche Telekom invites young talents from around the world to a renowned piano competition. Since 2005, the Telekom Beethoven Competition (TBC) has brought accomplished young pianists to the birthplace of Ludwig van Beethoven, making Bonn a hub for the international piano community. The competition honors the composer’s musical legacy while helping shape the future of classical music.

Held every two years, the Competition is among the world’s leading competitions for classical pianists. Young talents have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills before a distinguished international jury and advance their careers. In addition to prize money, they can look forward to significant concert engagements and ongoing support. Supporting young artists is especially important to Deutsche Telekom. Through the Telekom Beethoven Competition, the company actively supports the international development of emerging musical talent and provides a stage for remarkable performers.

Across several competition rounds, participants perform a demanding repertoire that encompasses the full range of Beethoven’s work - from early sonatas to late masterworks. They are expected to demonstrate not only technical brilliance and virtuosity, but also profound musical interpretation and artistic individuality.

The competition rounds are open to the public, offering classical music fans a special opportunity to experience remarkable young artists live. The highlight of the Competition is the grand orchestral final, where the finalists perform Beethoven's piano concertos together with the Beethoven Orchester Bonn. The competition is also livestreamed worldwide, reaching an international audience.

Deutsche Telekom organizes the Telekom Beethoven Competition in cooperation with Beethovenfest Bonn and presents it together with Steinway & Sons as its exclusive partner. The combination of tradition, innovation, and international cultural exchange shapes the distinctive atmosphere of this competition - in Bonn, Beethoven's hometown.

Find all dates, participants, and ticket information on the official website at www.telekom-beethoven-competition.de.

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