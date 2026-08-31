Culture in Bonn
We underscore the significance of Beethoven’s birthplace, among other things, through the Telekom Beethoven Competition and the Beethovenfest.
We underscore the significance of Beethoven’s birthplace, among other things, through the Telekom Beethoven Competition and the Beethovenfest.
Every two years, Deutsche Telekom invites young talents from around the world to a renowned piano competition. Since 2005, the Telekom Beethoven Competition (TBC) has brought accomplished young pianists to the birthplace of Ludwig van Beethoven, making Bonn a hub for the international piano community. The competition honors the composer’s musical legacy while helping shape the future of classical music.
Held every two years, the Competition is among the world’s leading competitions for classical pianists. Young talents have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills before a distinguished international jury and advance their careers. In addition to prize money, they can look forward to significant concert engagements and ongoing support. Supporting young artists is especially important to Deutsche Telekom. Through the Telekom Beethoven Competition, the company actively supports the international development of emerging musical talent and provides a stage for remarkable performers.
Across several competition rounds, participants perform a demanding repertoire that encompasses the full range of Beethoven’s work - from early sonatas to late masterworks. They are expected to demonstrate not only technical brilliance and virtuosity, but also profound musical interpretation and artistic individuality.
The competition rounds are open to the public, offering classical music fans a special opportunity to experience remarkable young artists live. The highlight of the Competition is the grand orchestral final, where the finalists perform Beethoven's piano concertos together with the Beethoven Orchester Bonn. The competition is also livestreamed worldwide, reaching an international audience.
Deutsche Telekom organizes the Telekom Beethoven Competition in cooperation with Beethovenfest Bonn and presents it together with Steinway & Sons as its exclusive partner. The combination of tradition, innovation, and international cultural exchange shapes the distinctive atmosphere of this competition - in Bonn, Beethoven's hometown.
Find all dates, participants, and ticket information on the official website at www.telekom-beethoven-competition.de.
Every fall, the Federal City of Bonn honors its most famous native son, musical genius Ludwig van Beethoven, with a festival that spans several weeks. Alongside a wide range of concerts, Beethovenfest Bonn presents many other events exploring Beethoven's work. More than 200 artists perform as part of Beethovenfest. Up to 30,000 visitors experience the internationally recognized festival program. Steven Walter has been artistic director since 2022.
Deutsche Telekom has supported and sponsored Beethovenfest since 2003 and has been one of its main sponsors since 2012. This commitment reflects its connection to Bonn’s cultural region and the rich musical heritage of Beethoven’s birthplace. As part of Beethovenfest, Telekom repeatedly presents memorable concert experiences, including performances by the Vienna Philharmonic and the Aurora Orchestra London. The Group also intentionally supports new and distinctive concert formats that position Beethovenfest as an innovative music event. Beethovenfest events are regularly held at the Telekom Forum at the company’s Bonn location on Landgrabenweg, on the right bank of the Rhine.
Every two years, Telekom creates a direct connection between Beethovenfest and the established Telekom Beethoven Competition, where emerging young pianists showcase their skills in a competition. Beethovenfest is the piano competition’s main partner. Connecting the festival and the Beethoven Competition increases attention for both cultural highlights. The winners of the piano competition regularly perform their own concerts at Beethovenfest.
One of Telekom’s distinctive projects at Beethovenfest Bonn is the festival’s collaboration with Telekom Electronic Beats. Since 2000, this Europe-wide music program has brought together music, design, art, fashion, and new technologies in meaningful ways, repeatedly sparking new ideas. Since 2022, Telekom and Beethovenfest have invited audiences to a concert featuring a high-profile live electronic act curated by Telekom Electronic Beats.
For more information, visit: www.beethovenfest.de