Guided by the motto "Turning knowledge into skills," the foundation is committed to improving education for all children and young people in Germany - regardless of where they come from or the circumstances they bring with them.

Through its projects, it focuses on education in the STEM subjects of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, and technology. Its goal is to inspire more young people to explore these subjects and make STEM education more engaging and effective overall.

To achieve this, the foundation works with schools, educators, and many other partners in education. In many projects, the foundation also develops free classroom materials. In addition, it commissions academic studies to contribute to educational knowledge.

You can find more information about the Telekom-Stiftung strategy in this strategy paper. Information about the projects and educational offerings is available on the Deutsche Telekom Stiftung website.