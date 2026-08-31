Junges Theater Bonn (JTB) and Deutsche Telekom have shared a close partnership since 2004. Through this collaboration, Telekom aims to support the theater's continued positive development and further establish JTB as an important part of Bonn's cultural life.

From Telekom's perspective, in the Internet age it is essential to help children and young people experience culture and develop media literacy. Productions and projects at Junges Theater Bonn continue to set standards in this area. To enable as many children and young people as possible to share in the theater experience, JTB and Telekom offer the discounted "Telekom 5 Euro Ticket" as an important part of their partnership. JTB makes a limited number of these tickets available for each of its nearly 150 afternoon and evening performances every year. In addition, Telekom funds several hundred "Telekom Sozialtickets" each year for preschool and schoolchildren whose parents cannot afford a theater visit for financial reasons.

As part of the partnership, Junges Theater Bonn and Telekom regularly launch ambitious theater projects that can be implemented in schools. One example was a media education project in which fourth-grade elementary school students explored the opportunities and risks of the Internet through plays they created themselves. JTB provides experienced theater educators for the work in schools.

Digitalization is also playing an increasingly important role at Junge Theater Bonn. As part of its sponsorship, Telekom funds "Stage Door", an online resource on the JTB website. Here, children and teens can look behind the scenes of a professional theater and learn about theater and the careers it offers. Above all, they are encouraged to explore their own creativity, for example by helping develop new plays or design stage sets.

In addition, Telekom and JTB have agreed to make the large auditorium at Telekom Forum available for Junge Theater premiere events on a regular basis, giving these productions a larger stage.